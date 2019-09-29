Missoulians left their homes Sunday morning to find a half-inch of snow covering the trees, lawns and cars, the first time that a measurable amount of snow has fallen in September since 1983.
The early flurry came as part of a winter storm that dumped several feet of snow and caused power outages across western Montana and into the northern High Plains. The severity of the storm prompted Gov. Steve Bullock to declare a state of emergency just before noon. (See related story.)
Prior to Bullock's announcement the Blackfeet Nation, and Glacier and Pondera counties also issued emergency declarations.
Outside the Missoula area, NorthWestern Energy reported on its Facebook page that high winds combined with snow to knock out power in Choteau and Glasgow over the weekend. The utility company, which services more than 374,000 customers across Montana, brought on 60 weekend workers to manage power outages throughout the state.
Although the Montana Department of Transportation reported snow and ice on some of the roads in western Montana, neither the Lake nor Missoula County sheriff's offices reported any crashes due to the weather as of noon Sunday.
“So far, it’s playing out about how we expected,” said Jennifer Kitsmiller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula.
Kitsmiller said the NWS forecast the snowfall in Missoula to continue through early Sunday afternoon. A winter weather advisory was in effect for most of the Bitterroot Valley until Sunday evening.
“The next chance for snow isn’t until Friday, but one thing people should keep in mind is that, as the system clears out, we’re looking at hard freezing from tomorrow and into the middle of the week,” she said Sunday.
The NWS forecast calls for temperatures to drop to 21 degrees by Wednesday.
The plummeting temperatures, combined with the snow, brought an early harvest for Brihannala Morgan, who has farmed a plot at the Garden City Harvest community garden on River Road for three years. This weekend, she saved a batch of peppers and tomatoes from the frost.
“You always expect the unexpected, but since I planted the seeds in April, there was really no way to plan for this,” said Morgan, who typically harvests well into October.
This story will be updated.