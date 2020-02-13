Fish and Wildlife Commission tightens wolf, elk hunting rules

In the Bitterroot Valley, District 261 would go from August-September and October-February hunting seasons to archery and general seasons that would change with the calendar rotation. The neighboring District 262, which currently follow the same season, would go to an Aug. 15-Jan. 15 season.

Some districts were below objective, but did not meet all their harvest criteria. Districts 204 and 216, both southeast of Missoula, would have the late shoulder season repealed.

Hunting districts that are at or below objective would also see changes. Certain types of licenses would not be valid on Hunting District 217 southeast of Drummond after the general season. District 240 in the west Bitterroot Valley would end Jan. 15. The seasons in Hunting Districts 291, 292 and 293, which extend from Milltown to the Continental Divide, would start Aug. 15 and end with the general season.

In addition to shoulder seasons, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks organizes different types of hunts on private land to limit damage caused by elk, deer and antelope. Stuker voiced doubt that in the absence of shoulder seasons, the agency could administer these hunts to landowners’ satisfaction.