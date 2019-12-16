Search and rescue crews overcame "extremely difficult" weather conditions Sunday night and into Monday morning to rescue five snowmobilers at about 2 a.m. Monday, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
One rescued snowmobiler had to swim out of a lake after his machine went through the ice, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue volunteers were deployed around 5 p.m. Sunday after dispatch was notified "the riders were in trouble and that one individual had possibly" fallen into the water, according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Two Bear Air, a helicopter rescue operation from the Flathead Valley, was forced to turn around because of weather, while the first search and rescue ground crew was also turned around "due to five feet of new snow and no base," according to the post.
You have free articles remaining.
Crews made headway when a searcher began breaking a trail in with their own snowmobile, toward those in distress. They found no one needed medical attention, but one snowmobiler did have to swim out of a lake after his machine went through the ice, and several members of the party had become wet trying to recover the first man's snowmobile, according to the Sheriff's Office. All five snowmobilers were from out of state, the post said.
"During the night, they were able to build a small fire, which likely helped them survive the cold," the Sheriff's Office said. "However, they were not prepared with supplies for an overnight stay.
"Thank you to these persistent search crew members who do an amazing job," the post read. "They train throughout the year for situations like this and do it all as volunteers."