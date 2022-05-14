 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flathead-area homicide suspect caught

Tyler Uhrich. 

Lake County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of murdering a woman on Friday, three days after the victim's body was found near Polson. 

Tyler Uhrich, 20, was taken into custody at 6 p.m. Friday near Pablo, according to a Lake County Sheriff's release. Flathead Lake-area law enforcement officers had been searching for him after Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, was found dead in a tribal wilderness area on the east shore of Flathead Lake by Polson. 

On Tuesday, Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance around 9:30 p.m., according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

Witnesses said a man and woman, identified as Uhrich and Bluemel, were arguing and a gunshot was heard. Two Bear Air's helicopter assisted in search efforts but couldn't find the two, Bell said. The search spanned all Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. 

A child shared by the couple was found in a car near where the disturbance was reported. Both Uhrich and Bluemel are Polson residents. 

Bell said on Wednesday, Bluemel's body was found not too far from the initial search area. 

Victims in Big Arm shooting ID'd

The identities of two people who lost their lives in an apparent homicide-suicide shooting in Big Arm on Wednesday have been released.

