Flathead Audubon members will lead a field trip to Church Slough and Somers-area wetlands on Sunday, March 19 from 8 a.m. until noon.

The chapter is also organizing a trip to the Freezeout Lake area on March 26 to observe spring migrations.

Mid- to late March is the prime time to see large flocks of incoming migrants, including such seasonal specialties as Greater Scaup and Eurasian Wigeon. If the conditions are right, participants may see thousands of waterfowl of 15-20 species. This trip is limited to 15 participants. Please call 406-270-5941 to reserve spots and for logistics (meeting location, carpooling).

The annual trek to Freezeout Lake takes place March 26 and 27. Snow Geese are beginning to move from their wintering grounds to their arctic nesting areas along with thousands of other waterfowl. They stop over at Freezout Lake Wildlife Management Area near Choteau to rest and feed before finishing their journey.

The group will meet on Sunday morning at 10 AM at the parking lot of the old K-Mart in Evergreen. From there, they will caravan to Choteau, birding along the way, and arrive in time for some afternoon goose watching. Those wishing to will spend the night in Choteau, and head back out to Freezout just before daybreak on Monday to watch the “mass ascension” of geese from the ponds. After the morning’s birding, all will return to Kalispell in the early afternoon.

Participants may pursue the geese on their own as much or as little as they, the weather and the birds allow. Please make your own arrangements for lodging. Primitive camping is available at the WMA. If there are lots of people, these sites may be limited. Motel options include the Stage Stop (406-466-5900), Gunther (406-466-5444), and Big Sky (406-466-5318).

Additional information can be found at www.flatheadaudubon.org.

The program is free and open to the public.