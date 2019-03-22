WHITEFISH — The Flathead Basin Commission is looking at $117,000 in potential annual funding at this point in the legislative session.
The commission, which meets every few months, brings together the public and private entities that handle water quality issues in the Flathead Basin. It was created by the Legislature in 1983 and is linked to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation for administrative purposes.
The 19-member body has seen considerable bureaucratic infighting and staffing and budgetary issues over the past two years. Department administrator Mark Bostrom fired its executive director, Caryn Miske, early last year. She is now challenging that decision in Lewis and Clark County District Court.
But at its Wednesday meeting in Whitefish, water-related issues, such as aquatic invasive species and septic leachate pollution, were the focus, and Bostrom updated the commissioners on their group's funding.
The Flathead Basin Commission currently has a $20,175 annual operations budget. Last fall, Bostrom asked for an additional $40,000 as part of the Department’s budget request, but that amount now stands at $20,000, making for an operations budget of $40,175 per year.
Additionally, the department’s Natural Resources Operations request includes funding for Flathead Basin Commission Personal Services — $77,734 in fiscal year 2020 and $77,509 in 2021.
That line item, Bostrom said, would fund the salary and benefits for Kate Wilson, an invasive species outreach coordinator with the Department who handles administrative matters for both the Commission and the Upper Columbia Conservation Commission.
He said that "$40,000 plus $77,734 will put Flathead Basin back in business at an operating level of $117,000."