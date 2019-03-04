The Flathead County Commissioners have approved new short-term rental rules for the area bordering Glacier National Park.
At their Feb. 27 meeting, the commissioners amended the county’s zoning regulations to cover short-term rentals in the Middle Canyon area, which covers West Glacier and the U.S. 2 corridor to the east. Crafted by the county’s Middle Canyon Land Use Advisory Committee and approved by the Planning Board in December, the rules require would-be vacation renters to meet various building, management and permitting requirements.
The proposal comes as national park gateway communities around the country are trying to balance the rising popularity of short-term rentals with the pressures of rising tourism.
In its report, the Planning and Zoning Office found that the proposal “preserves the rights of the property owners within (the Middle Canyon) while at the same time protecting the health, safety and welfare of Middle Canyon residents; encourage continued positive investment in maintaining property … protect the residential and rural character of the area by requiring adherence to performance standards; and creates reasonable, flexible, and consistent development guidelines for short term rentals.”
The new rules match those adopted for Flathead County’s zoned areas in 2017. At their meeting last Wednesday, the commissioners struck a provision, unique to this area, that would have notified all adjacent property owners of a short-term rental application. Even after that decision, neighbors will still receive a rental property’s emergency contact information.
Commissioners Randy Brodehl, Pam Holmquist and Phil Mitchell voted unanimously to approve the regulations. The only public comment came via email from West Glacier resident Pat McClelland, who wrote that "these rules make sure that all of the short term rentals are following the same health and safety guidelines and state regulations for the benefit of the neighborhood residents as well as the short term rental guests."
To view the new regulations and associated documents, visit https://flathead.mt.gov/commissioner/current_minutes.php and click on the link to the Feb. 27 meeting.