Flathead resident dies of COVID-19

A second Flathead County resident has died of COVID-19, the Flathead City-County Health Department announced Wednesday.

A press release described the person as being over the age of 65, and as having underlying health conditions.

“Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family during this difficult time,” Hillary Hanson, Flathead City-County Health Department health officer, said in the release,

No further details were immediately released. As of Wednesday morning, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 37 COVID-19 cases in Flathead County.

