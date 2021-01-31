Flathead Valley nonprofit forming to support volunteer search dog training

"It's great that Alex is passionate and gets personal enjoyment out of it, but let's be real, your uncle or your child who's disabled walks away, and his dog finds them or (another dog) finds them, that's a pretty big deal," Pesola told the Flathead Beacon. "He shouldn't have to pay $10,000 a year to go find your kid. We want to, and we're going to."

Moore and his dog, Hera, spent around 1,000 hours training to first become certified and still complete another 16 hours of training every month to maintain that certification. The pair has worked together for seven years, beginning when Moore was still a student, and now they're part of a team of volunteers who donate their time to search and rescue missions throughout all manner of residential or rugged terrain in Northwest Montana. Moore said both the reward of a successful mission and the relationship built with his dog keep him involved in search and rescue even as his professional obligations have grown.

"Certainly being able to be successful with your partner and achieving a goal, whether that be finding a person, a missing child, or a deceased person, brings a lot of satisfaction," Moore said. "But it's really just the bond and the feeling of working side by side with a creature that I think completely understands what it's doing."