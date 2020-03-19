Forest Service OKs logging, trails in northwestern Montana

KALISPELL — The U.S. Forest Service has approved a commercial logging and wildfire reduction proposal in northwestern Montana that includes about 25 miles of new recreational trails.

It's aimed in part at reducing wildfire risk by removing timber on about 6 square miles of forest near rural neighborhoods north of Columbia Falls .

The Daily Inter Lake reports the work will include almost 4 square miles of commercial logging.

Hundreds of public comments were submitted on the proposal, including some concerned about potential effects to wildlife.

Forest Service officials said following an environmental review that there would be no significant impacts to threatened or endangered species.

Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurtis Steele approved the Crystal Cedars project earlier this week.