Forest treatment, condition-based analysis under scrutiny in Bitterroot Front Project

A major forestry and fuels treatment project proposed for the Bitterroot National Forest has community members and stakeholder groups divided on whether thinning the forest is the best way to reduce wildfire risk and enhance habitat, and whether the U.S. Forest Service's approach to analyzing the project provides adequate analysis and public input.

The proposed Bitterroot Front Project would treat 144,000 acres of forest on the eastern front of the Bitterroot Mountains along nearly the full length of the Bitterroot Valley, from Darby to Lolo. On Friday, officials from the Darby/Sula and Stevensville ranger districts led a field trip through areas west of Hamilton that are included in the proposal. About 30 people — including local landowners, former Forest Service employees, biologists, foresters and advocacy groups — took part in the trip, which lasted about seven hours and stopped at the Ward Mountain Trailhead along Roaring Lion Creek, Lost Horse Road, Lake Como and an old-growth timber stand near Lick Creek. For people who missed the first trip, the forest is conducting the same field trip again on July 22. The field trip is free, but access is limited. To RSVP, go to bit.ly/3uaz7hH.

"The Bitterroot landscape, it burns," said Stevensville District Ranger Steve Brown, highlighting that the Bitterroot Front contains many of the most at-risk firesheds in Montana and the nation. "We live in a landscape that has fire."

Brown argued that humans cannot stop wildfire, but that strategic landscape-scale forest treatments, such as mechanical thinning and prescribed burns, can prevent high-intensity fires that completely torch all trees, known as stand replacement fires. Also, he said, "it gives us options [in firefighting] if we do the treatment ahead of time."

Brown highlighted last summer's Dixie fire in California, which burned nearly 1 million acres. With untreated forest areas that burned intensely, he said, crews put in thousands of miles of dozer line across the landscape, including in wilderness and riparian areas. Had more areas been treated with fuel thinning, he argued, firefighters may have had more — and less impactful — options. The 400,000-acre Bootleg fire in Oregon last year illustrated the efficacy of forest treatment, he said, when firefighters observed intense fire running through crowns of trees suddenly drop to the forest floor once the blaze reached areas where trees and ladder fuels had been thinned.

"We're not about fire prevention ... this is about wildfire risk reduction," he told the group, assembled in the burn scar of the 2016 Roaring Lion fire. "When you get into those suppression efforts, you have limited options."

Brown and other forest officials also said that forest management like the Bitterroot Front Project would make the forest more closely resemble what they described as its original, natural state before the advent of widespread logging and full-suppression firefighting. That human intervention, they said, transformed the forest from primarily spaced-out ponderosa pine of varying ages into a densely overgrown forest loaded with accumulated fuels after a century or so of missed wildfire.

Not everyone agreed that thinning forests would reduce wildfire intensity or enhance habitat. Some on the field trip argued that the phenomenon Brown cited in the Bootleg fire wasn't universal, and that many treated areas also burned intensely and resulted in stand replacement. Brown countered that although not all treated areas weathered fires without stand replacement, treated areas generally fared better than untreated forest.

In an opinion column published in the Missoulian in April, ecologist George Wuerthner wrote that "both the Dixie fire, which burned nearly a million acres, and the 400,000 acres plus Bootleg blaze in Oregon raced through forests where as much as 75% of the land had been 'treated' with active forest management — i.e., chainsaw medicine."

"When the agency claims it will reduce wildfire by logging, it ignores the best science that shows that active forest management INCREASES fire spread under extreme fire weather conditions," he wrote. "Why? Because when you open the forest through logging, it often promotes the regrowth of grasses, shrubs, and other fine fuels that sustain blazes. The lack of shade permits fine fuels to dry out, making them easy to ignite. Also, the open forest allows more wind penetration which favors fire spread."

Tom Partin, who represents Montana for the American Forest Resource Council, a trade association advocating for active forest management on federal lands, wrote in a Missoulian opinion column in early June that "if fuels reduction and thinnings aren’t done, there will be more devastating wildfires like we have seen during the last decade." Plus, he argued, the logging done as part of the thinning would help support the regional timber industry.

Jeff Darrah, executive director of the Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife, said after the field trip that thinning forests would improve habitat for elk and other large game: "We just want lands to be open to access and managed the best way we can for wildlife."

During the field trip, Bitterroot National Forest silviculturist Cheri Hartless, a specialist in managing forest growth, said that previously treated areas are "not lacking in moisture." Brown said that regeneration after recent burning in the area is already "like a carpet of ponderosa pine." Abbie Jossie, the Darby/Sula District ranger, said she wanted to "put to bed" the idea that the project would be "a mile of clear-cut" logging, and that it would rather be determined acre by acre.

But exactly what will be done on which acres is still unclear, and a new method of analyzing proposed projects means that it might be a while before the forest determines, or the public knows, what will be done where.

The Stevensville Ranger District is analyzing the proposed Bitterroot Front Project via an environmental assessment, or EA, under the National Environmental Protection Act. The forest is conducting the EA using "condition based analysis," a new approach to analyzing proposed actions that develops a set of approved actions to be implemented in areas where the forest meets certain criteria, rather than settling on specific actions for specific areas. Brown said he expects a draft EA to be released this fall.

The new approach to analyzing project proposals on public lands is under scrutiny from some locals and advocacy groups who say the process is light on site-specific analysis and public input. Unlike prior EAs in conditions-based analysis, the determinations of specific actions for specific locations takes place later in the project, in the implementation phase, once an EA has been signed. Surveys of specific sites are conducted in the implementation phase, rather than in the analysis phase of the EA. Critics of the process argue that the change prevents the public from seeing ahead of time, before an EA is finalized, what actions will be taken in what places, and what the impacts could be.

Forest Service officials counter that conditions-based analysis allows the agency to adapt a project to conditions that may change during the yearslong process of planning, approving and carrying out a project. Under a traditional EA, a specific action is approved for a particular area, such as mechanical thinning followed by prescribed burning of excess fuels in a densely forested area. For example, Brown said portions of densely forested land that were about to be thinned in the West Side Project instead were fully consumed by the Roaring Lion fire. That rendered the EA for the project, which specified thinning and burning for the area, irrelevant.

However, if the agency instead approves a menu of treatments for a spectrum of possible forest conditions, it can then apply the approved treatment to the forest based on the forest condition at the time of implementation. That flexibility, Brown said, allows the agency "to adapt to those changing conditions on the landscape." The end result is essentially a rubric that tells the agency: "When you find this condition, here are your treatment options."

"What we're talking about is not complex," Brown said, referring to the proposed fuels treatment and habitat restoration. "It's the same action over a large area." He added that "anything that we're going to do will be laid out in the EA before we sign the decision."

Critics of the approach, including Margaret Gorski of the Ravalli County Citizens Collaborative, expressed concern that a degree of transparency would be lost by withholding the determination of specific actions for specific sites from the EA. By performing specific site surveys and selections in the implementation phase, she said the public has less recourse to object to certain actions in certain places.

Tom Anderson, a local landowner who has lived in Canyon Creek for 28 years, said he was "very happy" with the Forest Service's approach and hoped to see the project advance and be implemented. Congress appropriated additional funding for forest treatment, he said, because it wanted to see work actually get done, rather than "studied to death."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.