HAVRE — Officials say about half of the tribal employees at the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in northern Montana will be furloughed because of the partial U.S. government shutdown.
The Havre Daily News reports the tribal government for the Fort Belknap Indian Community is planning to put a contingency plan into effect next week to address the lack of new federal funding.
The tribal government says it will remain in operation as the shutdown continues, but there will be a decrease in program spending. About 185 of its 359 employees will be furloughed.
The tribe will maintain essential services such as public safety and social service programs.