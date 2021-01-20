FWP's Williams moves to DC

Martha Williams just has to change one letter on her business card — from FWP to FWS.

President Joe Biden has named Williams, the former Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director, as his Interior Department Principal Deputy Director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

There Williams will be directly involved in many issues she's overseen in Montana, including endangered species protection, wildlife refuge management and federal-state policy cooperation. The Fish and Wildlife Service oversees grizzly bear and bull trout recovery efforts, supervises popular hunting areas such as the C.M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge along the Missouri River, and regularly consults with other agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service on wildlife habitat issues.

Williams has served in the Capitol before, spending two years as a deputy solicitor in Interior’s Parks and Wildlife Department. She also worked as an attorney for Montana FWP from 1998 to 2011 and taught law for four years at the Blewett School of Law at the University of Montana. Former Gov. Steve Bullock named her to the FWP leadership in 2017.

