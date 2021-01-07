FWS provides $250K for grizzly control

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has allocated $250,000 to protect Montana livestock from grizzly bear depredation in 2021.

“The Trump Administration has prioritized implementing practices to address issues impacting private landowners and the livestock industry,” FWS Director Aurelia Skipwith wrote in an email on Tuesday. “U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proud to work alongside the USDA to address grizzly bear livestock depredations in Montana. Partnerships like this allow us to further grizzly bear conservation.”

The money pays for federal Wildlife Services agents to use lethal and non-lethal control of grizzly bears suspected of attacking cattle and other livestock. In 2020, ranchers reported 148 possible grizzly kills or injuries of livestock, of which 124 were confirmed. In 2019, there were 157 reports of domestic animals killed or injured by bears, of which 141 were confirmed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}