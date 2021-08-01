Gaming at Kalispell hospital helps kids get mind off illness

KALISPELL — When Tristan Cline saw an online help-wanted advertisement looking to fill the position of pediatric game technology specialist at Logan Health Children's in Kalispell, he knew he had found his dream job.

Now, just over three months after taking the position, Cline still feels the same way.

"It was the craziest thing in the world. Here's what I was enjoying doing at home and this was an opportunity to do it for a living. It was a one-in-a-million opportunity," he told the Daily Inter Lake. "I still feel like I am dreaming every day when I come to this job."

A gamer from an early age, Cline cut his teeth in the video game world with Super Mario Bros. 2 on the original Nintendo Entertainment System he received for Christmas in 1988. Gaming has been a large part of his life ever since.

Cline continued to carry his passion for gaming as he pursued his childhood dream of becoming a police officer and even found a way to use video games to help relieve stressful situations during his time as a patrol and school resource officer in California.