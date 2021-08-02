'Get out now' — Evacuees describe Flathead Lake fire

Fleming was too scared at first to check her live stream from her security cameras positioned around her property, fearing the worst, she said. Fortunately, she’s been able to see trucks and firefighters check on her home. Smoke blew through but none of her buildings were lost in the blaze.

Around the same time that Fleming was evacuating, Mary McKain and her guest, Alberta Bratland, first became aware that something was awry when their power went out unexpectedly.

Bratland struggled in the dark to find the fuse box. McKain tried to help restore the power.

“So I go up onto the deck and I look out and there’s a fire down there,” McKain said.

No one had warned McKain to evacuate. She immediately called the sheriff’s office and told them her address.

“And he went, ‘get out now!’” McKain said.

In the rush to pack, McKain grabbed some musical instruments on her way out the door, but forgot her medication. Bratland lost her home to a fire in North Dakota nearly 18 months ago.

Red Cross providing shelter