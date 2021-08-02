'Get out now' — Evacuees describe Flathead Lake fire

Portia Fleming fell asleep on the couch at her home at Finley Point Estates watching a movie Saturday night, only to be awakened by her daughter warning of the Boulder 2700 fire nearing their property.
As she approached her window, she saw the fire burning just east of her home. Ash fell from the night sky, settling like soft snow on the ground outside.
Fleming sprang into action and got dressed before heading to the nearby fire department for an update. She arrived at the fire department around 11:20 p.m. and was told she didn’t need to evacuate yet.
“I decided to just go home and pack, I just felt it in the air," she said. "We felt that it was not safe.”
By 11:40 p.m. Fleming, her daughter and grandson had finished packing and were out the door to evacuate. In the rush, she forgot some of her medication.
“Boys aren’t scared of fire,” said Fleming’s 6-year-old grandson, Dominic Martinez. “We saw the fire at our house, it was kind of coming towards us. We ran out like a racehorse.”
Fleming and her family initially drove to Missoula in search of hotels, but everything was booked solid, she said. They wound up sleeping in their vehicles before driving back north to Polson, where her daughter was due at work in the morning.
Fleming was too scared at first to check her live stream from her security cameras positioned around her property, fearing the worst, she said. Fortunately, she’s been able to see trucks and firefighters check on her home. Smoke blew through but none of her buildings were lost in the blaze.
Around the same time that Fleming was evacuating, Mary McKain and her guest, Alberta Bratland, first became aware that something was awry when their power went out unexpectedly.
Bratland struggled in the dark to find the fuse box. McKain tried to help restore the power.
“So I go up onto the deck and I look out and there’s a fire down there,” McKain said.
No one had warned McKain to evacuate. She immediately called the sheriff’s office and told them her address.
“And he went, ‘get out now!’” McKain said.
In the rush to pack, McKain grabbed some musical instruments on her way out the door, but forgot her medication. Bratland lost her home to a fire in North Dakota nearly 18 months ago.
Red Cross providing shelter
McKain and Bratland have both been at the Red Cross evacuation center in Polson since early Sunday morning, although their home also survived the blaze. Fleming and her family have been staying at the center since returning to the city. Neither homeowner has been given the go-ahead to return to their property.
On its first night of operations, 73 people registered to stay at the Red Cross evacuation center located at Linderman Elementary School. On Sunday night, 35 individuals stayed over, according to John Peregoy, the chair of the Lake County Red Cross Disaster Action Team.
In his 17 years with the Red Cross, Peregoy has worked on three evacuation sheltering situations, but he’s never seen anything like this. His first two shelters in response to fires did not have anyone stay overnight.
“This is remarkable,” Peregoy said.
Setting up the shelter was “chaotic,” he said.
He and his volunteers were first deployed at 10 p.m. to begin setting up a shelter, and within an hour they were told to stand down. They received another call close to midnight, going into Sunday, telling them to reassemble.
The entrance to the shelter is flooded with volunteers taking information from evacuees and organizing donations. Food, clothing and other necessities are readily available for those in need.
“The community has been so forthcoming,” Peregoy said.
Signs for daily service provided by the behavioral health counselors through the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are displayed throughout the center.
Past the foyer for the school, through the doors to the gym, are cots scattered across the floor with some personal belongings scattered around. Red Cross blankets were laying across several beds.
Three meals a day are provided to evacuees staying at the center through the Elks Lodge and a local Presbyterian Church. Additional laundry and shower facilities were also provided by local churches.
The fast-paced, coordinated effort to establish the evacuation center in such a short amount of time had Peregoy awake for nearly 48 hours straight. Things had finally calmed down enough Monday afternoon that he thought he might be able to get home for a few hours to see his cats and catch a quick nap.
“This is the cleanest and smoothest operation and I’m very proud of everything,” Peregoy said. “I can’t take credit for it all though, it’s a community effort.”
Challenges for firefighters
Northern Rockies Type II Incident Command Team Four took over operations of the fire on Monday morning after the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Division of Fire took point initially with its Type III team.
“It’s gotten bigger, it’s more complex and that kind of brings us to where we’re at today,” said Tim Engray, a public information officer with the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team.
Some rain from Sunday night and again on Monday morning helped abate the flames, but also posed other challenges for firefighters.
The fire is running on steep slopes where trees have weakened root systems, increasing the possibility of downed trees. There’s also an increased risk for boulders and other debris to slide due to the unstable soil conditions.
“Rain is going to help us for sure, but there are some other hazards that we want to make sure that people are aware of,” Engray said.
Fifteen homes and five outbuildings had been burned as of Saturday night. No updated information was available by Monday afternoon. Many trees and power lines were knocked down in the fire and crews are working to remove the debris to allow property owners back to their homes.
Although Fleming did not lose her home, the experience of a rushed evacuation in the middle of the night made her realize she needs to be better prepared in the event her home is threatened again by wildfires.
“Next time, I’m going to have a list of what to pack,” Fleming said.