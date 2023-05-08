Glacier National Park is waking up from a long winter, with more roads accessible, more facilities open and more services offered for springtime.

Glacier National Park spokesperson Gina Kerzman announced Friday that the west side of the Going-to-the-Sun Road opened Friday morning to Lake McDonald Lodge for vehicles and other road users, after being closed during the winter for construction. The east side of the road is open as far as Rising Sun, about 6 miles southwest of St. Mary.

Snow removal on the road began in early April, Kerzman wrote in Friday's announcement. The road is generally open over Logan Pass by late June or early July. Hikers and cyclists can travel up the east and west sides of the road until they reach posted closures. Avalanches are a possibility along the road.

Other park roads have opened too, including Many Glacier, Camas, Quarter Circle Bridge, Two Medicine and Chief Mountain. But the Chief Mountain border crossing between the U.S. and Canada is closed until May 15.

Apgar Campground is open, but advance reservations are required. St. Mary Campground is open and will require advance reservations beginning May 26. Other campgrounds are poised to open in late May. Fish Creek, Sprague Creek, Bowman Lake and Kintla Lake campgrounds are scheduled to open May 26. Cut Bank Campground is set to open May 31. Sprague Creek Campground will require advance reservations once open. Bowman Lake, Kintla Lake and Cut Bank campgrounds do not allow reservations.

The park's remaining campgrounds will open in June and July. Most will require advance reservations, available online at recreation.gov. Campsites can be reserved up to six months in advance, although some sites held to become available for reservation four days in advance. Current campground information is available at nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/camping.htm.

Although not in full summer operation — that won't start for about another month — some park services and offices have begun operations for 2023.

The Apgar Visitor Center is staffed and open on weekends, and will be open daily beginning May 13. The St. Mary Visitor Center begins daily operation May 26. The Apgar Wilderness Permit Office opened May 1. The Two Medicine, St. Mary and Many Glacier Wilderness Permit offices open May 26. The Polebridge office opens May 27.

Private boating will be allowed on Lake McDonald starting May 14, and on Bowman and Kintla lakes on May 26. Mandatory boat inspections for aquatic invasive species will be done at the Apgar and Polebridge ranger stations, respectively. The Many Glacier Ranger Station's boat inspection stations will open May 26. Opening dates were not yet set on Friday for stations at St. Mary and Two Medicine lakes.

A free shuttle for hikers and cyclists on Going-to-the-Sun Road will operate on weekends only from May 13 to June 25 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The shuttle will run between Apgar Visitor Center, Lake McDonald Lodge and Avalanche Creek. The first-come, first-served shuttle will begin full operations either on July 1 or when the road is fully plowed, whichever occurs earlier.

Vehicle reservations

Many areas of the park will require vehicle reservations to enter for much of the summer. Vehicle reservations apply only to motor vehicles and are required in addition to a normal park pass. Vehicle reservation tickets cost $2. Tickets are sold online at Recreation.gov. Most tickets have sold out already, although some days still have openings.

But not all of the tickets are sold in advance: A portion of the tickets for each area will be available online 24 hours in advance, beginning on May 25 at 8 a.m.

Going-to-the-Sun Road is subject to ticketed entry for vehicles from May 26 through Sept. 10 if entering from Apgar (West Glacier or Camas Road), and from July 1 through Sept. 10 if entering from the Rising Sun Checkpoint near St. Mary, on the park’s east side. The North Fork Road is subject to ticketed entry from May 26 through Sept. 10. Many Glacier is subject to ticketed entry from July 1 through Sept. 10. Two Medicine is subject to ticketed entry from July 1 through Sept. 10.

Tickets for Going-to-the-Sun Road are valid for three days of entry. Tickets for Many Glacier, North Fork and Two Medicine are valid for one day. The vehicle reservation system debuted in 2021 for the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor only, due to a dramatic increase in park visitors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The program expanded to the North Fork area in 2022 due to a significant uptick in visitors there in 2021, likely because of limited entry to the Going-to-the-Sun Road, according to park Superintendent Dave Roemer. Vehicle reservations for Many Glacier and Two Medicine are new for this year.

Road closures

But as some roads open up, others are closing periodically or altogether for road construction.

The west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road will have 30-minute waits for construction work and will be closed 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning June 1, with brief openings at midnight, 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The North Lake McDonald Road is closed to all access from Going-to-the-Sun Road because of the Upper McDonald Creek Bridge replacement. Hikers cannot complete the Johns Lake Loop Trail because of the closure.

All roads in the North Fork area inside Glacier National Park are closed to vehicles until May 25. The Inside North Fork Road is closed between Logging Creek and Fish Creek for all of 2023.

Outside the park, roadwork on the North Fork Road, Glacier Drive, Polebridge Loop and the Blankenship and Belton Stage roads will affect access in the North Fork area.

The northern-most 5.1 miles of the North Fork Road to the U.S.-Canadian border will be closed beginning Aug. 6. Delays of up to 30 minutes are possible before then. The road is being widened to 18 feet.

Reconstruction of Glacier Drive and Polebridge Loop, which access the Polebridge Ranger Station, may result in 30-minute delays. Reconstruction and widening of the Blankenship and Belton Stage roads intersection and a section of Belton Stage Road north of the intersection may result in 30-minute delays.