Glacier closes to curb COVID-19

Glacier National Park has closed to all visitors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The park announced the move, which took effect 5 p.m. Friday, in a press release Friday afternoon. There will be no visitor access to the park, but U.S. Highway 2 inside the park boundary will remain open. The park did not provide a re-opening date.

Other national parks, including Yellowstone and Grand Teton, closed earlier this week to prevent virus spread among visitors. Glacier had closed some of its indoor facilities but kept the park itself open until now.

"The National Park Service listened to the concerns from our state, county, and tribal partners and, based on current health guidance, closed the park," the press release quoted Superintendent Jeff Mow as saying. "We will coordinate with them on when it will be safe to reopen the park."

For the latest updates and more information, visit nps.gov/glac.

