Glacier County authorities on Wednesday identified the Ohio woman killed in a two-vehicle crash outside Glacier National Park as Mary Beth Sauer.
Sauer was 62, according to Glacier County Deputy Sheriff and Coroner Tom Evans.
Sauer was the passenger in a southbound vehicle on U.S. 89 near Lower St. Mary Lake on Sept. 16 when a northbound vehicle turned into oncoming traffic, according to Montana Highway Patrol. Sauer died in the collision.
Montana Highway Patrol said each person involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.