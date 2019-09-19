{{featured_button_text}}
Broken glass in car accident stockimage crash

Glacier County authorities on Wednesday identified the Ohio woman killed in a two-vehicle crash outside Glacier National Park as Mary Beth Sauer.

Sauer was 62, according to Glacier County Deputy Sheriff and Coroner Tom Evans.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Sauer was the passenger in a southbound vehicle on U.S. 89 near Lower St. Mary Lake on Sept. 16 when a northbound vehicle turned into oncoming traffic, according to Montana Highway Patrol. Sauer died in the collision. 

Montana Highway Patrol said each person involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt. 

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0