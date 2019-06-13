Glacier National Park officials on Thursday identified the man killed in a rollover accident Wednesday as Paul Cadotte, of Starr School. He was 40.
Cadotte was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Two Medicine Road in Glacier National Park shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
The driver, 19-year-old Leo Hagan, was arrested for DUI, while additional charges are pending with the Assistant U.S. Attorney for Montana, Glacier spokeswoman Lauren Alley said Wednesday.
The driver did not need medical attention, but another passenger was hospitalized, according to information from Glacier. The second passenger’s condition was not immediately known Thursday.
An earlier press release stated alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, and that not all individuals were wearing seatbelts.
Assisting agencies included Montana Highway Patrol, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Glacier County, East Glacier Volunteer Fire Department and Browning Ambulance services.