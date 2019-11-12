KALISPELL — Montana park officials have closed public comment on a road management plan intended to help officials better handle increased visitation.
The Flathead Beacon reports that Glacier National Park officials would begin weighing comments as they attempt to mitigate crowds and congestion on Going-to-the-Sun Road.
Park officials say the alpine highway plan was released in September after receiving more than 3 million visitors this year.
Officials say the plan suggests expanding the shuttle service, implementing a partial parking permit system, improving and adding trails and bathrooms and extending visitor hours in some locations.
Some comments say the plan omits determining a carrying capacity for the Sun Road raising concerns about the long-term solutions to crowding.
A former park official says a plan limiting use would be a better suited first step.
