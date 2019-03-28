The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has identified the man whose body was found in Lake McDonald earlier this week.
A press release Thursday named him as Wei Lui, 48, of Tempe, Arizona. According to the press release, Lui fell into the lake and, due to the cold water, could not return to the dock. He was reported missing that morning, and found dead by a sheriff's office dive team later that day.
Hypothermia was the cause of death, according to the sheriff's office. The incident remains under investigation by Glacier National Park.