Glacier National Park offers 6 free entry days in 2021

KALISPELL — Glacier National Park officials say the park will waive entrance fees on six days this year.

The free days are part of an effort to "increase access, promote recreational opportunities, improve visitor facilities and conserve natural and historical treasures in national parks for the benefit and enjoyment of the American people," officials said in a press release.

The entrance fee-free days for 2021 include Jan. 18, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day; April 17, which is the first day of National Park Week and Aug. 4, the Great American Outdoors Act anniversary.

They also plan free days on Aug. 25, the National Park Service's birthday; Sept. 25, which is National Public Lands Day; and Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

The park normally charges $35 per vehicle and $30 per motorcycle. The winter rate is $25 per vehicle and $20 per motorcycle from Nov. 1 to April 30.

The entrance fee waiver doesn't cover amenity or user fees for things like camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours, officials said.