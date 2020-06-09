Glacier National Park partially reopens amid pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

KALISPELL — The western side of Glacier National Park has reopened to visitors after being closed since late March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Park officials lifted the barriers into the park Monday and reopened Going-to-the-Sun Road to Lake McDonald Lodge by 8 a.m., the Hungry Horse News reported.

The park is expected to close early each day at 4:30 p.m. until more employees return from quarantine status, park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said. The park will not sweep trails and force people to leave, but it will stop letting more people in when the gates close, she said.

Entrance fees were originally waived, but are required for future visits and can be purchased online, Kerzman said.

Trails accessible from U.S. Highway 2 will also be open and will close at 4:30 p.m., including Walton and the Autumn Creek Trail at Marias Pass.

The Polebridge entrance to the park will remain close and the Camas Road will not be open next week to begin pavement sealing and other work as part of an effort to seal all the paved roads in the park, officials said.