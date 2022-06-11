Glacier National Park rolls out interactive park status pages; crews make plowing progress

Glacier National Park has rolled out three new information websites to help hikers, campers and bikers. Each new landing page will provide information about road conditions, campsite closures and trail statuses.

By visiting bit.ly/39k5d3r, hikers will be able to check the status of trails before arriving at the trail head. Hikers and visitors can use the interactive map on the site to locate which trails are open and which are closed due to dangerous animal activity. The site also gives trail status summaries for any date of a given year so hikers can plan for trail conditions far in advance.

The new camping status webpage, bit.ly/3xdDYzu, will show campers what campsites are open, closed, full, or what requirements are in place to camp there. Campers can filter their search by selecting either first-come/first-served campgrounds or campgrounds that require a reservation.

This summer many campgrounds in Glacier have gone to a reservation-based camping experience during peak camping season. Those interested in making reservations at these campgrounds can do so by visiting recreation.gov.

The third new status webpage will help bikers and drivers navigate road construction and closed roads. The site, bit.ly/3aQi9P2, gives real-time road status for many popular routes in Glacier, such as Going-to-the-Sun Road, Chief Mountain Highway and Cut Bank Road.

Frequently asked questions can also be found on the directions, transportation and road condition site with in-depth answers.

Park crews are working to clear roads of snow and any debris that may have slid during the winter months. From the west, snowplow crews have reached Triple Arches, and from the east, crews are just past Siyeh Bend.

"West Side crews re-cleared the snow that slid at Triple Arches over Memorial Day weekend and cleared almost to Rim Rocks," according to an update on the National Park Service website. "High avalanche danger and low visibility has caused delays and continues to be a concern. Additional hazards include increased rockfall this weekend and into early next week due to the predicted atmospheric river and large amounts of rainfall."

Travelers may find information about the location of snow-plow crews by visiting the directions, transportation and road condition site.

