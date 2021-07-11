Glacier National Park ticketing system means more North Fork traffic

Off the grid

The challenges of turning away so many visitors isn't merely due to the limited infrastructure and the difficulty of managing two-way traffic, but also the off-the-grid nature of Polebridge, where the lack of cell service renders smart phones obsolete and leaves technology-reliant visitors helpless, putting the onus on Dahlstrom and the other rangers, who devote an outsized portion of their limited time to answering the most rudimentary questions. Last year, after Dahlsrom realized that scores of visitors were arriving in Polebridge because their devices were sending them here in search of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, he emailed Apple to explain the situation, pleading with the company to tweak or reset its algorithms.

"We had an inordinate amount of people who arrived at Polebridge just not knowing where they were at all," Dahlstrom said. "They were looking for the Going-to-the-Sun Road or some other part of the park, and the GPS on their phone led them up here. I was able to get Apple to remove Polebridge from its Going-to-the-Sun Road search database on its mapping devices. So that was a small victory there."