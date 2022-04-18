Glacier National Park transitions into spring operations

Despite persistent wintry weather, Glacier National Park is gearing up for spring and summer operations.

“While full park operations are still a couple of months off, visitors will see increasing recreational opportunities throughout the months of April and May,” Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman announced in a press release.

This spring, the park is implementing hiker/biker closures around avalanche zones and hazardous trail conditions.

A road crew hiker/biker closure will be in place Monday through Thursday on Going-to-the-Sun Road where plow crews are currently working to clear the road. Starting Thursdays, a hiker/biker avalanche hazard area closure will be put into place when road crews are done with their work.

Park visitors will not be allowed to pass the closure signage. Visitors who disobey the closure could face a fine up to $5,000 and six months in jail.

This season, the park is managing the Grinnell Glacier Trail like the Highline Trail, closing both trails during early spring due to snow coverage on steep sections immediately above cliffs. These trails will open once exposed areas are melted out, the press release said.

The park’s free spring hiker/biker shuttle returns this year. The shuttle will provide weekend service from May 7 until June 26, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., between Apgar Visitor Center, Lake McDonald Lodge and Avalanche Creek. The shuttle operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Starting May 27 until Sept. 11, vehicle reservations are required to access Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork area via the Polebridge entrance station. Advance reservations have been available since March 2.

Additional reservations will be released on Recreation.gov 24 hours prior to the visitation date. A reservation is not required to access other areas of the park.

On the west side of the park, Going-to-the-Sun Road is currently open to vehicles approximately 12 miles from the West Entrance to Lake McDonald Lodge.

On the east side of the park, Going-to-the-Sun Road is open approximately 6 miles from St. Mary to Rising Sun.

Two Medicine and Many Glacier Roads are closed at the park boundary. Hikers and bikers may travel farther into the valleys. Hiker/biker traffic currently ends at the intersection for the Many Glacier Hotel while road crews are plowing.

The Inside North Fork Road is closed between the Polebridge Ranger Station and Fish Creek. Road access to Bowman and Kintla lakes has not yet opened for the season. These dirt roads will open when conditions allow but are prone to intermittent closure in the spring due to muddy conditions, according to the park’s press release.

The Camas Road between Apgar and the park boundary, and the Quarter Circle Bridge Road accessing the Apgar Lookout trail are currently closed until the snow has melted out.

Campgrounds

Apgar, Fish Creek, Sprague, and St. Mary campgrounds will operate under a reservation system beginning May 27 for most of the summer.

Campsites at Apgar, Fish Creek, and St. Mary sites can be reserved on Recreation.gov. Reservations for the rest of Apgar and Sprague Creek will be available beginning April 20.

Reservations are only available online. Other park campgrounds not listed below are expected to open in June.

Front-country campgrounds scheduled to open in April and May include:

• Apgar Campground will open fully April 25 on a first-come, first-served basis and is currently open for primitive camping. Beginning May 27 advance reservations will be required.

• Bowman Lake Campground opens May 17 on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Fish Creek Campground opens May 27 and will require an advance reservation.

• Kintla Lake Campground opens May 27 on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Sprague Creek Campground opens May 10 on a first-come, first-served basis. Beginning May 27 advance reservations will be required.

• St. Mary Campground is currently open for primitive camping on a first-come, first-served basis and will switch over to non-primitive camping on May 14. Beginning May 27 advance reservations will be required.

• Two Medicine Campground opens May 27 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Backcountry permits

All wilderness campgrounds — formerly referred to as backcountry campgrounds — except in the Goat Haunt area, will be available as conditions allow and require a permit year-round.

The park received almost 4,000 requests for advance reservations on March 15, 2022. The wilderness permit office will begin processing the requests for advance reservations April 17.

The remaining 30% of wilderness camping permits will be available for walk-in campers the day before or day of their trip start date. The Apgar Backcountry Permit Center will open May 1 while stations at Two Medicine, St. Mary, and Many Glacier will open May 28, and the station at Polebridge will open May 27.

Boat inspections

Private boating will begin on May 8 for Lake McDonald, Bowman Lake, and Kintla Lake with the opening of the Apgar and North Fork Aquatic Invasive Species inspection stations. Inspections for North Fork-bound watercraft will still be available at the Apgar inspection station.

Many Glacier, St. Mary, and Two-Medicine Aquatic Invasive Species inspections begin May 28.

Concessions and visitor centers

All park concessions are expected to operate this summer. Some concessionaire services will open up throughout May including lodging, tours, food service, and retail shops.

The Apgar Visitor Center will be staffed on weekends beginning April 16, with daily operations beginning May 14. The St. Mary Visitor Center will be open daily starting May 28.

Glacier National Park urges all visitors to follow the most updated CDC guidance regarding COVID-19.

Those interested in working for Glacier National Park should contact the park's administrative officer, Emily Keil at emily_keil@nps.gov or 406-888-7880.

For more information, visit the park website at nps.gov/glac/index.htm.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0