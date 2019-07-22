If you've seen a wolverine muscling across U.S. Highway 2 near Glacier National Park, it's time to bend the ear — or email — of a Montana official.
In a project called a "map-a-thon," Glacier National Park and the U.S. Geological Survey are asking people to share evidence of wildlife crossings over roads and rivers in the Highway 2 corridor.
The information gleaned will be used to help plan locations of future wildlife crossings "or other mitigation efforts" to help wildlife migrate in the Crown of the Continent region.
Monday, research ecologist Tabitha Graves said a couple of meetings held earlier this summer to gather public information were not well attended, so a couple more gatherings will be scheduled sometime before the end of September.
Although the agencies still are looking for sightings, Graves said that when people do share recollections, they often recall specific locations. So far, people have reported grizzly bears, moose, mountain lion, elk and deer.
"When people do see especially more rare or charismatic animals crossing the road, they remember it for a really long time," said Graves, with the U.S. Geological Survey.
She also said the map-a-thon is collecting sightings even if they took place several years ago or longer. For some rare species, more modern data might not be available.
"We want to collect all the information we can, and we can always filter it as we accumulate data," Graves said.
In a news release, the park noted Highway 2 between West Glacier and East Glacier is an important migratory corridor for wildlife that connects the park with the Flathead National Forest, including the Bob Marshall Wilderness complex.
"We are interested in both common species, such as deer, and less common species such as lynx, bears or wolverines," said John Waller, a Glacier wildlife biologist, in the news release.
Currently, one wildlife crossing exists in the corridor, Graves said. Built years ago, the Goat Lick Crossing near Essex is an undercrossing built to help mountain goats reach a salt lick; people can observe the animals at a vehicle pullout.
The information the public provides will be helpful with highway planning, identifying future crossings, and wildlife mitigation, Graves said. She said the map-a-thon is one step in ensuring wildlife can move safely.
To report a sighting, email brandon_kittson@partner.nps.gov or attend a session 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Blackfeet Community College or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Blackfeet Youth Days in Heart Butte. Additional public meetings will be announced.