Glacier Park ending Sun Road reservations after Labor Day
WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park is ending its reservation requirement to travel on the Going-to-the-Sun Road after Labor Day as the busy summer season winds down.

The reservation system has been in place for anyone wanting to travel on the scenic highway since May 28. Reservations were required between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The pilot program testing the reservation system worked to alleviate traffic, but park officials said some people struggled to find available tickets.

The park's shuttle service will also end after Labor Day.

