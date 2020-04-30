Glacier Park Lodge opening moved back 3 weeks

Tribal spokesperson James McNeely said they had received scant communication from Pursuit. He was not aware of the date change until notified by the Missoulian. "We’re happy to see that they have considered changing their dates," he said. "However, we would like them to contact the Incident Command Team.”

Tribal member Ed DesRosier owns Sun Tours in East Glacier Park. He expects the suspension of tourism to hit business hard. “We rely heavily on Amtrak … the people that come in on Amtrak, the people that stay at Glacier Park Lodge. … Without a normal operation of them, we don’t have any season.”

Even so, he considers these measures necessary to protect reservation residents. “We as tribal members, part of a small community, are primarily interested right now in protecting our community, keeping our community members (and) our elders safe.”

The other hotel that Pursuit owns on the Blackfeet Reservation, St. Mary Village, is currently scheduled to open June 18. Otis, the company’s spokesperson, wrote that “we will continue to work in alignment with government officials, health organizations and the Blackfeet Tribal Council to ensure (that) when we are able to re-open we will do so safely with confidence from the community.”

Pursuit allows visitors to cancel their reservations up to 72 hours before arrival and receive a full refund. Xanterra, which operates several hotels in and near the park, has also moved back opening dates.

