Glacier Park Lodge opening moved back 3 weeks

The company that operates a historic hotel near Glacier National Park plans to move back its opening date three weeks due to COVID-19.
The 161-bedroom Glacier Park Lodge sits near the park entrance and Amtrak station in East Glacier Park. Its operator, Pursuit, had planned to open it to visitors June 3, but told the Missoulian Thursday that it now plans to open June 24.
“Throughout the health crisis, safety has remained our utmost priority and we will continue to work with our partners in the community including the Blackfeet Nation to ensure we are doing the right things to keep people safe,” Pursuit spokesperson Tanya Otis wrote in an email. “This includes moving the opening dates at each Pursuit experience as the health crisis evolves and as the state moves forward with its phased re-opening plans.”
The Glacier Park Lodge is within the boundaries of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Tribal leadership has imposed tight travel and business restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On April 27, the Tribal Business Council ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses. Their order included a directive that “all tourist reservations shall be cancelled if related to vacationing or recreating during this order, until further notice.”
Tribal spokesperson James McNeely said they had received scant communication from Pursuit. He was not aware of the date change until notified by the Missoulian. "We’re happy to see that they have considered changing their dates," he said. "However, we would like them to contact the Incident Command Team.”
Tribal member Ed DesRosier owns Sun Tours in East Glacier Park. He expects the suspension of tourism to hit business hard. “We rely heavily on Amtrak … the people that come in on Amtrak, the people that stay at Glacier Park Lodge. … Without a normal operation of them, we don’t have any season.”
Even so, he considers these measures necessary to protect reservation residents. “We as tribal members, part of a small community, are primarily interested right now in protecting our community, keeping our community members (and) our elders safe.”
The other hotel that Pursuit owns on the Blackfeet Reservation, St. Mary Village, is currently scheduled to open June 18. Otis, the company’s spokesperson, wrote that “we will continue to work in alignment with government officials, health organizations and the Blackfeet Tribal Council to ensure (that) when we are able to re-open we will do so safely with confidence from the community.”
Pursuit allows visitors to cancel their reservations up to 72 hours before arrival and receive a full refund. Xanterra, which operates several hotels in and near the park, has also moved back opening dates.
