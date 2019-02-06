Try 1 month for 99¢
Montana Wildfires

This Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Howe Ridge Fire from across Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park, Mont. The wildfire in northwest Montana's Glacier National Park forced evacuations and burned within a mile of the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road. 

 National Park Service via AP

KALISPELL — Glacier National Park recorded its second-busiest year in 2018 despite wildfires that closed popular areas of the park during the peak season.

The Flathead Beacon reports that more than 2.9 million people visited Glacier last year. The data released by the National Park Service this week shows a 10.3 percent drop from 2017's record 3.3 million visitors.

The Howe Ridge Fire forced the evacuation of a large section of the park's west side in August. The blaze burned several home along Lake McDonald and forces the early closure of Lake McDonald Lodge for the season.

Visitation to the park has grown rapidly in recent years. In 2016 the year of the National Park Service's centennial celebration, Glacier saw 24 percent more visitors than the year before.

___

Information from: Flathead Beacon, http://www.flatheadbeacon.com

