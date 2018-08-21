WEST GLACIER — Unsettled weather, including strong winds from the northeast, caused growth on the southwestern flank of a fire burning in Glacier National Park.
Officials say the Howe Ridge Fire has burned over 17 square miles (45 square kilometers) since it was sparked by lightning on Aug. 11. The fire grew by nearly 5 square miles (13 square kilometers) from Saturday night to Monday night.
The fire is burning in lodgepole pine trees that grew after fires in 2001 and 2003, but is also fueled by downed logs and dead trees.
Officials say gusty afternoon winds are possible through the rest of the week, with the best chance of measurable precipitation coming next Sunday or Monday.
The fire has burned 13 homes and 14 other structures north of Lake McDonald and has cost $1.8 million to fight.