Glacier taking comments on communications plan

The National Park Service is crafting a plan that could let it build cell towers near Glacier National Park’s iconic lodges, and install other communications gear throughout the park.

On Monday, the agency announced it was taking public scoping comments for a park telecommunications plan and environmental assessment. If approved, the plan would allow Glacier to make communications improvements for both park staff and the general public, including:

Designating the areas around Two Medicine, Many Glacier, Rising Sun, and Lake McDonald lodges as appropriate for cellular infrastructure, and establishing parameters for construction in those places.

Increasing the height of radio towers at Park Headquarters and the Chief Mountain Port of Entry from 40 to 80 feet.

Moving communications equipment from Two Medicine Ridge to a site outside the park on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

The park plans to collect public scoping comments through March 9, prepare the plan and its Environmental Assessment by May, and release a decision by July.