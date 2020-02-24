Glacier taking comments on communications plan

The National Park Service is crafting a plan that could let it build cell towers near Glacier National Park’s iconic lodges, and install other communications gear throughout the park.
On Monday, the agency announced it was taking public scoping comments for a park telecommunications plan and environmental assessment. If approved, the plan would allow Glacier to make communications improvements for both park staff and the general public, including:
- Designating the areas around Two Medicine, Many Glacier, Rising Sun, and Lake McDonald lodges as appropriate for cellular infrastructure, and establishing parameters for construction in those places.
- Increasing the height of radio towers at Park Headquarters and the Chief Mountain Port of Entry from 40 to 80 feet.
- Moving communications equipment from Two Medicine Ridge to a site outside the park on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
The park plans to collect public scoping comments through March 9, prepare the plan and its Environmental Assessment by May, and release a decision by July.
Installing cell towers and other communications equipment in national parks has proven controversial in recent years, with opponents arguing that these activities degrade the wilderness experience, and proponents casting these installations as vital for park operations and visitor safety in an age of record-breaking visitation.
Glacier’s public scoping newsletter took the latter angle, stating that current limitations in park communications “reduce administrative and visitor service capabilities; increase costs; limit communications for law enforcement, backcountry patrols, and resource management; can affect emergency response capabilities; and present an increased safety risk to personnel.”
“The park has made numerous efforts to address these issues, resulting in some improvements,” it continued. “But a comprehensive, integrated plan is needed to improve the overall effectiveness of NPS communications and enable a flexible response to changing needs and technology. A telecommunications plan is also needed to develop an appropriate platform to expand data and/or cellular connectivity to non-governmental users.”
To view Glacier's public scoping newsletter and submit comments, visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/GNPtelecommunicationsplan.