A 64-year-old Whitefish man died of a heart attack while traveling Going-to-the-Sun Road on Monday, Glacier National Park officials said Tuesday.
The man, who has not been identified, had been traveling as a passenger in a vehicle on the road that cuts through Glacier park, according to park spokeswoman Lauren Alley. The medical emergency restricted traffic for three hours west of Lake McDonald Lodge on Going-to-the Sun Road, Alley said in an emailed release.
"The victim, a resident of Whitefish, MT, was declared deceased on scene," Alley wrote. "He is thought to have died from a heart attack."
You have free articles remaining.
Park rangers, Three Rivers Ambulance, A.L.E.R.T. Air ambulance and "medically qualified bystanders" administered CPR and other emergency medical treatment, Alley said.
Emergency responders received the call about the unconscious man at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday.
Last month, a teenage girl from Utah died after falling rocks hit her family's car on the Going-to-the-Sun Road in an accident that also injured her parents and two other children.