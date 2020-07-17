Gone country: Despite rancor, Montana's rural counties ward off coronavirus

For Drumm, it was the final straw.

“I was very concerned that a group came in an angry way to a hospital setting,” she said. “It was very unexpected.”

She has listened to complaints about COVID-inspired restrictions at council meetings, always trying to reinforce the point that she and Saylor were adhering to the governor’s guidelines and nothing more. And she’s heard from her patients about the unflattering comments directed at her on Facebook, though Drumm said she chooses not to read them herself.

“But now they’re infringing on my place of business and potentially endangering the (hospital) and blocking patients,” Drumm said. “I can’t control their behavior, but I can control what I do. I thought about it that night and decided I can’t let it happen again.”

She announced her resignation as public health officer the next day. Drumm said she will carry on her work as a physician and will work behind the scenes with Saylor and whoever the health board or commissioners appoint as her successor.

Sager didn’t return requests by the Missoulian for comment. He told the Silver State Post he was interested in how health guidelines implemented by the governor were being applied by to event applications by the county.