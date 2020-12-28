GOP legislators accuse Daines of 'betrayal' over water compact

A group of state Republican legislators led by House Majority Leader Brad Tschida accused fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of “clear betrayal of our state and of President Trump” for getting the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Water Compact signed into law.
“(Daines) proceeded unilaterally to hurt Montana when he acted as a member of the DC Swamp that voters rejected in 2016 and 2020,” Tschida and 17 other legislators wrote in an email sent to the Missoulian by Tschida’s aide Drew Zinecker on Monday.
Daines and Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester worked together to get the Montana Water Rights Protection Act added to an omnibus spending bill, which passed the Senate by a vote of 92-6. President Donald Trump signed it on Sunday.
“After years of a lot of effort, our bipartisan bill that settles the century-long CSKT water dispute is now law,” Daines said in an email on Sunday. “This is a huge win for all Montanans. Our bill protects the water rights of all Montanans, saves taxpayer dollars, creates jobs, modernizes rural infrastructure, protects Montana agriculture and prevents costly litigation. I’m very glad I could play a direct role in getting this done, and I thank President Trump for signing our bill into law.”
Republican Congressman and Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte also voiced support for the compact on Sunday, stating ““This law is a win for all Montanans. Our farmers, ranchers, the Salish and Kootenai tribes, and all water users across the state will now have the certainty they need. Thank you President Trump and my colleagues in the Senate for getting this across the finish line.”
However, on Monday Zinecker said that Daines “put on a sales job” when he presented the compact as non-controversial at a June 24 hearing before the Senate Indian Affairs Committee.
“You could hear Daines’ voice shaking in his opening statement,” Zinecker said on Monday. “When he finished you watched him chug his whole bottle of water. He was practically pouring sweat. The man knew he was being dishonest.”
Daines did not respond directly to the legislators' claims on Monday. However, his spokesperson observed that “Without this bill, thousands of Montanans would have been forced into very expensive litigation and Montana's economy would’ve take over a $1 billion hit. This bill is a win for all Montanans. Sen. Daines has been transparent with all Montana voters who overwhelmingly re-elected him about this bill, including working with folks on all sides of the issue to get feedback, and revised the bill to make it better for all Montanans.”
The group of state legislators maintain the Montana Water Rights Protection Act differs in important ways from the version of the CSKT Water Compact that passed the Montana Legislature in 2015. Email co-signer Sen. Al Olszewski, R-Kalispell, wrote during his unsuccessful campaign for governor that the legislation “rewrites critical federal laws from the early 20th century. These laws opened the CSKT reservation to non-native homesteading, established state-owned lands, and provided reimbursement to the CSKT for the lands sold,” adding it was “an unconstitutional taking of governmental powers that lawfully belong to Lake and Sanders counties and the State of Montana.”
Such claims have been losing in court for more than a century.
Writing for the Harvard Law Review in 2018, legal scholar Robert T. Anderson found that tribal water rights are firmly established in federal law. He observed that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled as far back as 1906 (in a case involving Montana’s Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, no less) that “the United States reserved the Indian water rights, making the non-Indian rights junior in seniority.”
Anderson added the justices outlined guidance for interpreting treaties: ‘By a rule of interpretation of agreements and treaties with the Indians, ambiguities occurring will be resolved from the standpoint of the Indians.’” Congress has done so 32 times with tribes across the nation.
“If settlement is not achievable in such cases, litigation is always an option,” Anderson wrote. “And the tribes (with substantial federal support) have generally done well in such litigation.”
Additional signers of the email include Sen. Dee Brown, R-Hungry Horse; Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell; Rep. Alan Redfield,R-Livingston; Sen. Bob Keenan, R-Bigfork; MTGOP Vice Chair, Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls; Rep.-Elect Steve Galloway,R-Great Falls; Rep. Greg DeVries, R-Jefferson City; Sen. Roger Webb,R-Billings; Rep. Peggy Webb, R-Billings; Sen. Dave Howard, R-Park City; Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell; Rep. Carl Glimm, R-Kalispell; Rep.-Elect Amy Regier, R-Kalispell; Rep. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton; Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell; and Rep. Joe Read, R-Ronan.
The compact settles water claims of the Salish and Kootenai tribes provided by the Hellgate Treaty of 1855. That starting point gave the confederated tribes rights to water sources both on and off the Flathead Indian Reservation. The compact proposed to settle and release most of the roughly 10,000 off-reservation claims in return for 211 on-reservation water rights, 10 off-reservation water rights and co-ownership of 58 other water rights. The compact also sets up a $1.9 billion trust fund to settle damage claims and rehabilitate the century-old Flathead Indian Irrigation Project. The project’s dams and 1,300 miles of canals extend throughout the Flathead Indian Reservation, Lake County and Sanders County.
In addition to the state’s whole congressional delegation, the Trump Administration’s Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and U.S. Attorney General William Barr supported the compact. Bernhardt issued a seven-page review of the deal, including analysis of a competing “People’s Compact” drafted by opponents of the CSKT plan that stated ““the Department of the Interior has evaluated the core concerns and criticisms that have been raised with respect to the compact and found that these concerns were addressed in the negotiations.”
In an earlier interview with Lee State Bureau reporter Holly Michels, Gianforte said the compact was in the best interest of the state's irrigators. CSKT had strong treaty claims on almost three-quarters of the water rights in the entire state of Montana, he said.
"But if an agreement had not been reached, 72% of the water rights holders in the state of Montana would find themselves in court defending their underlying water rights," Gianforte said. "And the courts historically had held that without an agreement, the prior rights of the tribes supersede, which would in effect revoke the water rights of 72% of all the water rights holders in the state. That cannot be the outcome."