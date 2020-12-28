GOP legislators accuse Daines of 'betrayal' over water compact

However, on Monday Zinecker said that Daines “put on a sales job” when he presented the compact as non-controversial at a June 24 hearing before the Senate Indian Affairs Committee.

“You could hear Daines’ voice shaking in his opening statement,” Zinecker said on Monday. “When he finished you watched him chug his whole bottle of water. He was practically pouring sweat. The man knew he was being dishonest.”

Daines did not respond directly to the legislators' claims on Monday. However, his spokesperson observed that “Without this bill, thousands of Montanans would have been forced into very expensive litigation and Montana's economy would’ve take over a $1 billion hit. This bill is a win for all Montanans. Sen. Daines has been transparent with all Montana voters who overwhelmingly re-elected him about this bill, including working with folks on all sides of the issue to get feedback, and revised the bill to make it better for all Montanans.”