46 Montana counties file mail ballot plans

County clerks have cited difficulties in finding enough election judges for traditional poll elections, given that the judges tend to be older and at higher risk for suffering severe symptoms from the coronavirus.

Mail ballots have become a source of contention in some quarters. Earlier this week, the re-election campaign of President Donald Trump, along with the Republican National Committee, the national Republican Senatorial Committee and the Montana Republican State central Committee sued to block mail ballots in Montana. Friday, Bullock, a Democrat who seeks to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in November, said that request, if granted, would “inject chaos into the election.” (See related story.)

Similar lawsuits targeting mail ballots have been filed around the country by Republican groups, while Democrats have suits over voting regulations they see as restrictive.

When the suit was announced, Bullock cited support from the Montana Senate president and speaker of the Montana House, both Republicans, for the June primary.

House Speaker Greg Hertz, R-Polson, pointed out in an email that Bullock issued the primary directive in March when the pandemic was still in the early stages, but that he could no longer support a general election mail ballot “now we know COVID isn’t as bad as once anticipated.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.