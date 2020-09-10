AARP poll: Daines-Bullock in statistical tie

President Donald Trump leads his Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden by 7 percentage points among likely voters in Montana, a state Trump won by 20 percentage points four years ago, according to a survey in the state commissioned by the AARP.
The poll also found Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines with a 3 percentage-point lead, a statistical tie, over Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who seeks Daines' seat.
Trump’s lead over Biden nearly vanished — 48% to 47% — when it came to voters ages 50 and older. That age group comprised 61.7% of Montana voters in 2018, according to a release from the group that focuses on issues of concern to older Americans. Similar surveys on behalf of AARP were conducted in other states.
“Candidates who want to win in 2020 must talk about the issues that matter most to voters 50 and over — like voting safely from home or in-person, preventing cuts to Social Security and Medicare and lowering prescription drug prices,” Mike Batista, director of government affairs for AARP Montana, said in a release.
In addition to the presidential race and issues of interest to older voters, the Montana AARP survey also focused on the Senate race between Daines and Bullock, which the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates a toss-up. The AARP survey showed Daines leading Bullock 50%-47%.
Among the findings of the survey conducted by the bipartisan Fabrizio Ward and Hart Research:
• Trump leads Biden 50%-43% overall; 53%-38% among voters ages 18-39; and 54%-38% among men. But he trails the former vice president by a whisker, 47%-48%, among women.
• 65% of voters ages 50 and older plan to vote by absentee/mail ballot, 8% early in person and 24% in person on election day.
• 54% of voters ages 18-49 plan to vote absentee/mail; 10% early in person and 34% in person on election day.
• 61% of voters ages 50 and older are concerned about postal service reductions preventing votes from being counted.
• 51% of Montana voters say they would not agree to be vaccinated if an FDA-approved vaccine to prevent coronavirus were immediately available for free; 43% said they would.
• 61% of Democrats said they would be vaccinated, compared to 43% of unaffiliated voters and 30% of Republicans.
The survey of 800 likely general election voters in Montana was conducted by live operators Aug. 30-Sept. 5, with 70% of the interviews conducted by cellphone and 30% via land lines. Some questions were asked only of voters 50 and over; the survey included an oversample of 400 likely general election voters ages 50 and older for a total of 837 voters in that age group.
The margin of error for 800 voters is 3.5% plus or minus; for the 837 voters ages 50 and older, it’s 3.4% plus or minus.
This story will be updated.
