AARP poll: Daines-Bullock in statistical tie

Among the findings of the survey conducted by the bipartisan Fabrizio Ward and Hart Research:

• Trump leads Biden 50%-43% overall; 53%-38% among voters ages 18-39; and 54%-38% among men. But he trails the former vice president by a whisker, 47%-48%, among women.

• 65% of voters ages 50 and older plan to vote by absentee/mail ballot, 8% early in person and 24% in person on election day.

• 54% of voters ages 18-49 plan to vote absentee/mail; 10% early in person and 34% in person on election day.

• 61% of voters ages 50 and older are concerned about postal service reductions preventing votes from being counted.

• 51% of Montana voters say they would not agree to be vaccinated if an FDA-approved vaccine to prevent coronavirus were immediately available for free; 43% said they would.

• 61% of Democrats said they would be vaccinated, compared to 43% of unaffiliated voters and 30% of Republicans.