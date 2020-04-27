AFL-CIO calls for greater protections from Bullock

The AFL-CIO of Montana has called on Gov. Steve Bullock to ensure certain workplace protections as the state’s economy begins to reopen.
Montana has entered the first phase of a gradual economic reopening that Bullock announced last week. Main Street and retail businesses can once again operate in a limited capacity, and restaurants and bars will be able to open on May 4 (this is not the case everywhere in Montana, as localities can choose to maintain stricter regulations).
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Mine Safety and Health Administration have both released non-binding workplace guidelines related to COVID-19. But the Montana AFL-CIO, composed of 38 unions across the state, doesn’t think that's enough — and want the governor’s office to step in.
“Workers across America are getting sick, even dying, for doing their jobs during this cruel crisis,” the AFL-CIO’s executive secretary, Al Ekblad, wrote to Bullock last week. “Nothing will be worse in Montana than a wave of infections and deaths followed by another shutdown to contain the damage. We need your continued leadership, careful planning and thoughtful action."
Ekblad requested that Bullock implement several measures, including:
- Setting emergency temporary standards for pandemic safety, helping all employers develop and implement an infection control plan, and conducting worksite inspections.
- Strengthening protections for virus-positive workers and whistleblowers.
- Supplying at-risk workers with adequate personal protective equipment, including reusable respirators.
- Implementing widespread testing and contact tracing.
- Providing all workers a guarantee of 14 days paid sick leave.
“We have not heard any specific issues from our members that there’s been inadequate protections,” AFL-CIO spokesperson Andrew Linton said Monday. “We just wanted to make sure there were very clear enforceable standards.” He said they had not received any response from the governor’s office as of early afternoon Monday.
In an emailed statement, Bullock spokesperson Marissa Perry wrote, “Our frontline workers have been essential to keeping our economy running. Montana's phased and gradual reopening plan includes strict guidelines for employers to protect their employees, including implementing practices of social distancing, protective equipment, health assessments, testing, and sanitation, and businesses are to work with local public health offices to ensure that proper protocols are being followed.
“Our commitment remains to keeping workers as safe as possible, including continuing to bolster our testing capacity and making sure employers have adequate resources.”
Also last week, the Montana Federation of Public Employees released a social media post calling on its affiliated units to demand that local school districts keep schools closed until the fall. Bullock has allowed schools to reopen for in-person classes on May 7, but said the decision is up to districts.
