AFL-CIO calls for greater protections from Bullock

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The AFL-CIO of Montana has called on Gov. Steve Bullock to ensure certain workplace protections as the state’s economy begins to reopen.

Montana has entered the first phase of a gradual economic reopening that Bullock announced last week. Main Street and retail businesses can once again operate in a limited capacity, and restaurants and bars will be able to open on May 4 (this is not the case everywhere in Montana, as localities can choose to maintain stricter regulations).

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Mine Safety and Health Administration have both released non-binding workplace guidelines related to COVID-19. But the Montana AFL-CIO, composed of 38 unions across the state, doesn’t think that's enough — and want the governor’s office to step in.

“Workers across America are getting sick, even dying, for doing their jobs during this cruel crisis,” the AFL-CIO’s executive secretary, Al Ekblad, wrote to Bullock last week. “Nothing will be worse in Montana than a wave of infections and deaths followed by another shutdown to contain the damage. We need your continued leadership, careful planning and thoughtful action."