PABLO — A national strategy to address missing and murdered Native Americans was announced Friday by U.S. Attorney General William Barr during a visit to the Flathead Indian Reservation.
"This community has really been the vanguard of self-government in so many ways and has taken an initiative on this issue," said Barr, addressing the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council. The tribes formed a working group on the issue earlier this year, and have contributed reward money to the search for Jermain Charlo, who disappeared from Missoula more than a year ago.
In a news release, Barr's office said the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Initiative places coordinators in 11 U.S. Attorney’s offices, where they will develop protocols for a more coordinated law enforcement response to missing cases.
The plan calls for the deployment of the FBI’s "most advanced response capabilities when needed," improved data collection and analysis, and training to support local response efforts, according to the release.
Barr supports Savanna's Act, a bill meant to improve the law enforcement response to these cases. But he told the tribal council that rather than wait for its passage, the U.S. Department of Justice has implemented a new initiative that will hire the coordinators for MMIW cases, improve data entry and create response teams for missing persons cases.
"This is not a panacea. This is a step in the right direction," Barr said.
Barr met with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council, the tribes' MMIP working group, tribal employees and federal law enforcement officials. He was joined by U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme, vice chair of the Attorney General’s Native American Issues Subcommittee, whose office has been on the forefront of this issue.
“American Indian and Alaska Native people suffer from unacceptable and disproportionately high levels of violence, which can have lasting impacts on families and communities. Native American women face particularly high rates of violence, with at least half suffering sexual or intimate-partner violence in their lifetime," Barr said in a statement.
"Too many of these families have experienced the loss of loved ones who went missing or were murdered. This important initiative will further strengthen the federal, state, and tribal law enforcement response to these continuing problems," he said.
Jami Pluff, a tribal policy analyst who has coordinated their working group, was encouraged by her discussions with Barr.
"He's aware of the issue," she said afterwards. "I think he is progressing forward."
“In Montana, we recognize that Native American women face too much violence, and too often go missing and are murdered,” said Alme, also in a statement. “The missing need to be found and brought home, murderers and abusers must be brought to justice, and violence against women must stop. With the Attorney General’s leadership, this initiative will provide an improved, nationally coordinated response when a Native American goes missing.
"It will complement the steps taken by our office this year to bring public training to all seven Montana reservations on how to find missing loved ones; to partner with the Montana Department of Justice, the FBI and the BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs) to provide two statewide trainings on using missing persons databases and alerts; and to partner with the MTDOJ (Montana Department of Justice) and the tribes on the statewide missing indigenous persons task force to collectively find solutions to this issue.”
The strategy has three parts, according to the news release:
Establish MMIP coordinators: The Department of Justice is investing an initial $1.5 million to hire 11 MMIP coordinators in 11 states to serve with all U.S. Attorney’s offices in those states, and others who request assistance. The states are Montana, Alaska, Arizona, Oklahoma, Michigan, Utah, Nevada, Minnesota, Oregon, New Mexico, and Washington state. MMIP coordinators will work closely with federal, tribal, state and local agencies to develop common protocols and procedure for responding to reports of missing or murdered indigenous people. The first MMIP coordinator is already on board in Montana.
Specialized FBI Rapid Deployment Teams: The strategy will bring needed tools and resources to law enforcement. Upon request by a tribal, state, or local law enforcement agency the FBI will provide expert assistance based upon the circumstances of a missing indigenous persons case. FBI resources and personnel which may be activated to assist with cases include: Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) teams, Cellular Analysis Support Teams, Evidence Response Teams, Cyber Agents for timely analysis of digital evidence/social media, Victim Services Division Response Teams, and others. MMIP coordinators will assist in developing protocols.
Comprehensive Data Analysis: The department will perform in-depth analysis of federally supported databases and analyze data collection practices to identify opportunities to improve missing persons data and share the results of this analysis with our partners in this effort.
More broadly, the MMIP Initiative will involve a coordinated effort by more than 50 U.S. Attorneys on the Attorney General’s Native American Issues Subcommittee (NAIS), the FBI, and the Office of Tribal Justice, with support from the Office of Justice Programs (OJP) and the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW).
Friday's announcement follows the August NAIS meeting in New Mexico and OVW listening session in Michigan, where Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons and violence against women in Indian country were prevalent topics of discussion by U.S. Attorneys, OVW officials, and tribal representatives.
“Tribal leaders from across America have spoken, and we have listened,” said Trent Shores, NAIS Chairman and U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma in a statement. “Now is the time for action. For far too long Native Americans and Alaska Natives, especially women, have experienced unacceptably high rates of violence. Attorney General Barr’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative will enhance public safety partnerships in Indian Country while also helping provide justice to families mourning a murder victim or assistance to communities searching for a missing friend or neighbor.”
“We’re honored to host Attorney General William Barr to the homeland of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes,” said CSKT Chairman Ronald Trahan in a statement. “There are many issues we’d like to discuss including one that is particularly important, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons efforts. Knowing that Attorney General Barr is working to secure the safety of our people brings us comfort in the face of a challenging issue.”
Earlier in the day in Pablo after a brief round of introductions, reporters were asked to leave the Salish Kootenai College conference room where officials were expected to discuss the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people. In the afternoon, Barr was scheduled to continue north to Kalispell to discuss meth-related problems with law enforcement there.
A report released last year by the Urban Indian Health Institute said there were 5,712 cases of missing and murdered Indigenous girls in 2016, but only 116 of those cases were logged in a Justice Department database. The National Institute of Justice estimates that 1.5 million Native American women have experienced violence in their lifetime, and more than 50% of Native American women experienced sexual violence.
As part of Barr's newly unveiled plan, tribal or local law enforcement officials would be able to call on the FBI to help in some missing Indigenous persons cases. The FBI could then deploy some of its specialized teams, including investigators who focus on child abduction or evidence collection and special agents who can help do a quick analysis of digital evidence and social media accounts.
The Justice Department is also committing to conducting an in-depth analysis of federal databases and its data collection practices to determine if there are ways to improve the collection of data in missing persons cases.
Federal prosecutors in Montana are also bringing public training to reservations in the state, teaching people how to find missing loved ones.
Tribal police and investigators from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs generally serve as law enforcement on reservations, which are sovereign nations. But the FBI investigates certain offenses and, if there's ample evidence, the Justice Department prosecutes major felonies such as murder, kidnapping and rape if they happen on tribal lands.
