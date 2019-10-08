Kalispell bankruptcy attorney Jim Cossitt, a Democrat, abruptly dropped out of the Montana attorney general race on Tuesday.
His race got off to a lackluster start, with Cossitt not reporting any campaign contributions to the Commissioner of Political Practices office. His opponents in the Democratic primary — Kimberly Dudik of Missoula and Raph Graybill of Great Falls — reported $51,830 and $95,951 respectively in contributions so far.
Cossitt couldn’t be reached by phone for comment Tuesday morning. However, in an email to news outlets, Cossitt said that “for a wide range of reasons” he was pulling out of the race.
“My campaign is concluded and will not conduct any further activity,” Cossitt wrote.
On the Republican side, Deputy Attorney General Jon Bennion and former state House Speaker Austin Knudsen are running.
Attorney General Tim Fox, who is termed out, is seeking the Republican nomination as governor.