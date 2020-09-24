AG race: Graybill outraises Knudsen

After a rainy campaign event Thursday morning, Graybill said Ginsburg's death "magnifies the importance of protecting the healthcare law and protecting access to coverage."

Graybill has vowed to make the Montana Attorney General's Office a player in opposing the lawsuit to kill the ACA. Is that just campaign fodder, if the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the case the week after the election, well before Montana's new attorney general would take office?

Graybill said, "No," that the case won't likely be decided until June 2021 and states may have opportunity to file supplemental arguments. Montana's case may be compelling to the court, Graybill said, because Attorney General Tim Fox, a termed-out Republican, did not get involved in the lawsuit. "Montana is in this really unique position with a Republican AG, who is one of the only ones who didn't weigh in on the lawsuit," Graybill said.

If he makes the race into a litmus test about the ACA and wins, Graybill believes the Supreme Court would be more interested in his arguments, which would be approved by the voters by extension of his election.

"I mean, that's exactly the situation where the court would welcome some supplemental coverage," he said.