AG race: Knudsen up, Graybill concedes

Republican Attorney General candidate and Roosevelt County Attorney Austin Knudsen held a 16-point lead Wednesday morning over his Democratic opponent Raph Graybill.
With 468 of the 663 precincts across Montana fully reported, Knudsen was up with 325,309 votes to Graybill's 235,130.
Graybill conceded the race Wednesday morning.
"I congratulate Austin Knudsen on his victory last night," Graybill said in an emailed release. "His success as Attorney General is Montana's success, and I wish him the very best."
Knudsen did not immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday night.
Graybill and Knudsen ran their races on vastly different messages. Graybill, Gov. Steve Bullock's chief legal counsel, vowed to be an "independent watchdog" for Montanans in protecting their healthcare and standing as an adversary to prescription drug companies.
Knudsen chose the public safety lane, citing a steep climb in property crime and violence fueled by the methamphetamine trafficked into Montana. He burnished this brand as the Roosevelt County Attorney, and hung his Helena acumen on two terms as the Speaker of the House in Montana's Legislature.
Both candidates made hay of wait times at the Montana Motor Vehicle Division. Knudsen said he would break down delays by kicking state funds to counties and splitting the work with the private sector. Graybill put forth a plan to expand online services, similar to Bullock's directive to allow license renewals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whoever takes the Attorney General's Office will inherit a lawsuit filed by Republican Tim Fox, who currently holds the seat, against big tobacco companies seeking to recover $43 million owed as part of a settlement signed in the late 1990s. Graybill previously called foul on Knudsen's campaign for accepting donations from R.J. Reynolds, one of the companies being sued by Montana. Knudsen's campaign hit back by calling Graybill's claims of a conflict of interest a "desperate" attempt by the Democrat.
