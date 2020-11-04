AG race: Knudsen up, Graybill concedes

Republican Attorney General candidate and Roosevelt County Attorney Austin Knudsen held a 16-point lead Wednesday morning over his Democratic opponent Raph Graybill.

With 468 of the 663 precincts across Montana fully reported, Knudsen was up with 325,309 votes to Graybill's 235,130.

Graybill conceded the race Wednesday morning.

"I congratulate Austin Knudsen on his victory last night," Graybill said in an emailed release. "His success as Attorney General is Montana's success, and I wish him the very best."

Knudsen did not immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday night.

Graybill and Knudsen ran their races on vastly different messages. Graybill, Gov. Steve Bullock's chief legal counsel, vowed to be an "independent watchdog" for Montanans in protecting their healthcare and standing as an adversary to prescription drug companies.

Knudsen chose the public safety lane, citing a steep climb in property crime and violence fueled by the methamphetamine trafficked into Montana. He burnished this brand as the Roosevelt County Attorney, and hung his Helena acumen on two terms as the Speaker of the House in Montana's Legislature.