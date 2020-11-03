 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AG race: Knudsen's lead growing into night
editor's pick topical alert

AG race: Knudsen's lead growing into night

From the Complete coverage of Montana's 2020 general election series

Republican Attorney General candidate and Roosevelt County Attorney Austin Knudsen held a 12-point lead after midnight over his Democratic opponent Raph Graybill. 

With 245 of the 663 precincts across Montana fully reported, Knudsen was up  with 273,817 votes to Graybill's 211,546.

Knudsen did not immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday night. 

“There’s still folks in Missoula and Bozeman in line, so we’re in for long night, and we’ll see where we end up,” said Graybill campaign spokesman Tyler Campbell. 

Graybill and Knudsen ran their races on vastly different messages. Graybill, Gov. Steve Bullock's chief legal counsel, vowed to be an "independent watchdog" for Montanans in protecting their healthcare and standing as an adversary to prescription drug companies. 

Knudsen chose the public safety lane, citing a steep climb in property crime and violence fueled by the methamphetamine trafficked into Montana. He burnished this brand as the Roosevelt County Attorney, and hung his Helena acumen on two terms as the Speaker of the House in Montana's Legislature. 

Both candidates made hay of wait times at the Montana Motor Vehicle Division. Knudsen said he would break down delays by kicking state funds to counties and splitting the work with the private sector. Graybill put forth a plan to expand online services, similar to Bullock's directive to allow license renewals during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Whoever takes the Attorney General's Office will inherit a lawsuit filed by Republican Tim Fox, who currently holds the seat, against big tobacco companies seeking to recover $43 million owed as part of a settlement signed in the late 1990s. Graybill previously called foul on Knudsen's campaign for accepting donations from R.J. Reynolds, one of the companies being sued by Montana. Knudsen's campaign hit back by calling Graybill's claims of a conflict of interest a "desperate" attempt by the Democrat.

Austin Knudsen

Austin Knudsen

 COURTESY PHOTO
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The local health care system is remobilizing for a second wave of Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News