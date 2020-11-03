AG race: Knudsen's lead growing into night

Republican Attorney General candidate and Roosevelt County Attorney Austin Knudsen held a 12-point lead after midnight over his Democratic opponent Raph Graybill.

With 245 of the 663 precincts across Montana fully reported, Knudsen was up with 273,817 votes to Graybill's 211,546.

Knudsen did not immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday night.

“There’s still folks in Missoula and Bozeman in line, so we’re in for long night, and we’ll see where we end up,” said Graybill campaign spokesman Tyler Campbell.

Graybill and Knudsen ran their races on vastly different messages. Graybill, Gov. Steve Bullock's chief legal counsel, vowed to be an "independent watchdog" for Montanans in protecting their healthcare and standing as an adversary to prescription drug companies.

Knudsen chose the public safety lane, citing a steep climb in property crime and violence fueled by the methamphetamine trafficked into Montana. He burnished this brand as the Roosevelt County Attorney, and hung his Helena acumen on two terms as the Speaker of the House in Montana's Legislature.