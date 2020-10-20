Anti-pot group asks Supreme Court to toss ballot initiative

Wrong for Montana's petition argues the Montana Constitution does not allow people to appropriate funding through initiatives like I-190, but leaves that duty to the state Legislature.

Even if thousands of Montanans have already voted by mail, Zabawa said Monday he hopes the state's high court will void any election results favoring legalization.

"We believe the Montana Supreme Court will throw the initiative off the ballot," Zabawa said. "People shouldn't be voting on it, based on (where tax revenues go). People should be voting on whether or not they want recreational marijuana."

J.D. "Pepper" Petersen, spokesman for the New Approach Montana, said the language in the initiative describing where tax revenues would be directed are only a "suggestion."

"We all talked about where we would like to see the money go," Petersen said. "That's what you do when you bring initiatives, but it's up to the Legislature to make that decision."

Both sides offer legal history supporting their arguments on Wrong for Montana's petition.