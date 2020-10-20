Anti-pot group asks Supreme Court to toss ballot initiative

An anti-marijuana group on Tuesday asked the Montana Supreme Court to throw out the ballot initiative to legalize, regulate and tax cannabis, hoping justices will find the included descriptions of new tax revenue streams unconstitutional.
Two complimentary measures on ballot this year would green light retail weed sales if passed by voters. Initiative 190 would legalize, regulate and tax marijuana, while Constitutional Initiative 118 would amend the state constitution to set the minimum age of consumption at 21.
Wrong for Montana, the anti-pot group headed up by longtime cannabis opponent Steve Zabawa, on Tuesday filed a petition with the Montana Supreme Court, asking justices to void I-190 and deem it unconstitutional if approved in November.
The group claims I-190 is unconstitutional because it directs funding from its projected tax revenues toward certain programs and agencies, while proponents of legalization argue those descriptions are merely suggestions for the Legislature to take or leave.
Revenue from taxing marijuana sales at 20% has been a major stumping point for New Approach Montana, the campaign carrying I-190 and CI-118. Indeed, a coalition of public lands and conservation groups announced their support for I-190 earlier this month for its estimated $18 million per year in new funding toward public land access and maintenance.
Wrong for Montana's petition argues the Montana Constitution does not allow people to appropriate funding through initiatives like I-190, but leaves that duty to the state Legislature.
Even if thousands of Montanans have already voted by mail, Zabawa said Monday he hopes the state's high court will void any election results favoring legalization.
"We believe the Montana Supreme Court will throw the initiative off the ballot," Zabawa said. "People shouldn't be voting on it, based on (where tax revenues go). People should be voting on whether or not they want recreational marijuana."
J.D. "Pepper" Petersen, spokesman for the New Approach Montana, said the language in the initiative describing where tax revenues would be directed are only a "suggestion."
"We all talked about where we would like to see the money go," Petersen said. "That's what you do when you bring initiatives, but it's up to the Legislature to make that decision."
Both sides offer legal history supporting their arguments on Wrong for Montana's petition.
Wrong for Montana points to the ballot initiative Marcy's Law, touted as a crime victim's bill of rights, which was passed by 66% of voters in 2016. Several groups, including Montana newspapers, challenged the initiative's constitutional footing before the Supreme Court. Justices ultimately struck down the initiative's passage, ruling it violated the separate-vote requirement, which states that if more than one change is made to the constitution, it can't be done through a single measure.
"It did get thrown out because there was a flaw in how they wrote it," Zabawa said. "Here, they've written a flawed initiative."
New Approach Montana, meanwhile, points to the 2018 fight over Initiative 185, which would have hiked the tobacco tax to pay for Medicaid expansion. In that case, the Montana Supreme Court rejected a tobacco-industry funded group's request to rewrite that initiative's ballot statement. The court ruled the statement written by the Attorney General's Office met the legal standards.
The ballot statements for these initiatives, too, were reviewed and approved by the attorney general's office for "legal sufficiency." However, a spokesman for the Montana Attorney General's Office pointed to state code that says the AG's review "does not include consideration of the substantive legality of the issue if approved by the voters."
New Approach Montana this week also released a 47-page report on marijuana arrests in Montana. The study, commissioned by the cannabis campaign and conducted by Shenandoah University, found that half of all marijuana arrests in Montana were tied to one gram of week or less, while 85% of possession arrests involved seven grams or less of marijuana at the time of their arrest. Using figures from the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Statistics, the report also analyzed the costs associated with these arrests and estimated the state spends $10,679 per arrest.
"It shows that Montana is wasting a lot of tax dollars on something that should have never been illegal in the first place," Petersen said.
While Petersen said the report has been in the works for months, its release follows a letter opposing legalization published last week in the Missoula Current signed the Montana Narcotics Officers Association, the Montana Troopers Association, nine county attorneys and 28 county sheriffs, exactly half of the sheriffs in the state. Likewise, the Billings chief of police and Yellowstone County sheriff both stood with Zabawa at anti-legalization campaign events in Billings earlier this month.
New Approach's report found that 98.7% of marijuana violations in Montana from 2007 to 2016 were not associated with other criminal offenses, and that in 2018 the marijuana possession rate in Montana for Native Americans was 1.9 times higher than the rate for Whites. The arrest rate is 5.3 times greater for Black citizens than that for their White counterparts, the study found.
"This report provides the data to verify what many of us in law enforcement already know to be true anecdotally:arresting adults for marijuana is a colossal waste of resources," said Ken Linzey, a retired Montana corrections officer, in a New Approach Montana press release. "On top of that, we're needlessly ruining a lot of young peoples' lives — in many cases for less than a gram of marijuana."
