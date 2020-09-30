Anti-pot group quick to mobilize

The campaign to reject marijuana legalization mobilized quickly last month, raising more than $78,000 and burning through $61,000 in advertising, including 18 billboards near Montana's largest cities.
Wrong for Montana filed with state election officials earlier this month to oppose Initiative 90 and Constitutional Initiative 118, joint initiatives which if passed would legalize, regulate and tax marijuana, and also set the age of consumption at 21. The group is headed by Billings car dealer Steve Zabawa, who has long opposed marijuana, including expanding the program that administers its medical use, "at every turn."
Filings submitted to the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices on Wednesday show $55,000 of the groups' September haul comes from two donors: the Montana Contractors Association, which opposes legalized cannabis to ensure a sober workforce, and the Montana Family Foundation.
Support Local Journalism
While analysts and proponents have said this year that marijuana legalization is neither a Republican nor Democratic issue, the Montana Family Foundation has been a vocal and ardent opponent to efforts from the left including protection of abortion rights; same-sex marriage equality; and non-discrimination laws protecting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. Jeff Laszloffy, president of the foundation, said earlier this month pro-life efforts would be renewed during the 2021 legislative session.
The group made a $30,000 donation to Wrong for Montana. Laszloffy was not available for comment Wednesday afternoon.
The Montana Contractors Association made good on its promise to help fund Wrong for Montana's efforts with a $25,000 contribution. Additional opponents to emerge in the last month have included the Montana Bankers Association and the Montana Chamber of Commerce.
The campaign's expenditure list shows more than $26,000 spent on billboards to go up near Great Falls, Helena, Bozeman, Billings, Kalispell, Butte and Missoula. Another $7,750 was spent on 250 8-foot-tall signs and vests for people to hold the signs.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.