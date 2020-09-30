Anti-pot group quick to mobilize

The campaign to reject marijuana legalization mobilized quickly last month, raising more than $78,000 and burning through $61,000 in advertising, including 18 billboards near Montana's largest cities.

Wrong for Montana filed with state election officials earlier this month to oppose Initiative 90 and Constitutional Initiative 118, joint initiatives which if passed would legalize, regulate and tax marijuana, and also set the age of consumption at 21. The group is headed by Billings car dealer Steve Zabawa, who has long opposed marijuana, including expanding the program that administers its medical use, "at every turn."

Filings submitted to the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices on Wednesday show $55,000 of the groups' September haul comes from two donors: the Montana Contractors Association, which opposes legalized cannabis to ensure a sober workforce, and the Montana Family Foundation.

