AP: Republicans reaped biggest redistricting edge in decades

The Republican-controlled swing states of Florida, North Carolina and Ohio showed a persistent Republican tilt in both their congressional and state House districts.

In Ohio, Republicans won 12 of the 16 U.S. House districts in each election since the last redistricting — taking 75% of the seats even though Republican candidates never received more than 58% of the total two-party votes.

"We have some of the most rigged districts in the country," Luke Feeney, a Democrat who is mayor of the south-central Ohio city of Chillicothe, asserted during an online forum on redistricting last month.

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, a Republican, said new redistricting criteria limiting the splitting of counties should put an end to oddly shaped districts, such as the so-called "snake on the lake" that stretches from Toledo to Cleveland to squeeze together a bunch of Democratic voters. However, Hoffman maintains Democrats could have won more seats under the current map if they had run better campaigns in closely contested districts.

"Those who want to simply say, `Well, it's all because of what the districts are,' well that's just simply false," Huffman said. "It's not just about indexes and parties; it's about candidates."