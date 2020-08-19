Audit: MT holds more inmates in contract facilities than any other state

Montana holds the highest percentage of its inmates in contract facilities than any other state in the county, and transfers inmates between them in a process that disrupts rehabilitation and wastes resources, a legislative audit presented to lawmakers on Wednesday found.
In a performance audit comparing Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge to three contract facilities — the privately run Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby, as well as regional prisons in Glendive and Great Falls run through contracts with Dawson and Cascade counties — the state Legislative Audit Division examined measures of quality among the four secure facilities, differences in outcomes such as recidivism, and the state Corrections Department's use of inmate transfers.
The audit, which was presented to the state legislative Law and Justice Interim Committee on Wednesday, used data from 2012-2019, and produced two recommendations presented to the state Department of Corrections. Because the state does not contract with any other operators to house female inmates, the Montana Women's Prison was not included in the audit.
The audit found the state men's inmate population continues to grow and Montana State Prison doesn't have the capacity to house all the offenders, so the Corrections Department transfers inmates between the contract facilities as required. The protracted lengths of contracts with those facilities, some 20 years, can lead to uncertainty and risk, auditor James Sutcliffe said during Wednesday's hearing.
"Twenty-year contracts … were necessary in order to fund the capital expenses of these prisons, but that hasn't really led to a strategic vision of what these prisons should be doing. It's resulted in the need to frequently transfer male offenders."
Each year, roughly 1,000 transfers occur in and out of contract facilities, representing 40-50% of the overall population, Sutcliffe said. Some of those numbers could be attributed to the same inmate being transferred multiple times, he added.
The audit staff did not find any evidence that being transferred multiple times negatively affected their recidivism. However, Sutcliffe said, the Offender Management Information System (OMIS) is lacking in comprehensive information when it comes time to transfer inmates from one facility to another, putting pressure on staff and sometimes resulting in the risk of inappropriate placement, disruption to inmate rehabilitation and a waste of resources. The system also doesn't record the reason why inmates are transferred, Sutcliffe said.
"So you can end up sending someone with significant medical needs to a facility that cannot accommodate those needs and then send them right back," Sutcliffe said. "Department transport can take someone to Glendive and drive them back the next day. We're talking about an order of a couple thousand dollars per transfer."
Contract Placement Bureau Chief Patrick Smith said the audit revealed what his staff already knew.
"We fully recognize our OMIS system doesn't do what we need it to do," Smith told the committee, adding his team is working on new modules to sharpen the information during the transfer process. "It'll just take some time and, like anything else, probably some money."
In looking at measures of quality and performance, another objective of the audit, audit staff found the outcome of inmates' grievance filings varied among facilities. More grievances were granted (18%) and fewer were denied (32%) per inmate at the Montana State Prison compared to the contract facilities, according to the audit. At Cascade County Regional Prison, for example, 52% of grievances were not processed, 36% were denied and 8% were granted. At Dawson County Correctional Facility, only 15% percent of grievances were not filed, but 69% were denied, while 6% were granted. At Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby, 35% of grievances were not processed, 48% were denied and 9% were granted. This data was drawn from grievance filings between 2016 and 2019.
A survey of former inmates indicated clear differences in quality as perceived by the inmates, with Cascade County Regional Prison ranking the lowest: 73.7% rated the Cascade County facility as bad or very bad, compared to 63.8% at the Dawson County facility, 51.8% at the Crossroads Correctional Center and 32.5% at Montana State Prison. All inmates who were surveyed had been transferred multiple times during their prison sentences.
Disciplinary actions also varied among facilities, Sutcliffe pointed out during Wednesday's presentation. Montana State Prison recorded the highest overall rate of infractions that occur per inmate, which would be expected, Sutcliffe said, because it has the highest number of inmates. But for a major infraction at Montana State Prison, an inmate would receive four days of detention, while a similar infraction at the Cascade County facility would deliver six days in detention. Additionally, facilities were not uniform in how education and work opportunities were offered to inmates. These factors led to the second recommendation from auditors.
"We think the department could do more to try to ensure the four prisons are a little bit more equitable," Sutcliffe told the committee. "Ultimately, we think this is something the department should be, long-term, moving toward."
Smith, the bureau chief of inmate transfers, concurred.
"I agree we could do a deeper dive on all that," Smith told the committee, specifying an interest in leveling out disciplinary and grievance procedures. "We'll do what we can to get a better evaluation and get those more consistent."
The last objective of the audit was to see whether placement at state-run or contract facilities produced differences in recidivism — rates at which inmates re-offend and return to prison within three years of release. Auditors ran their data through six models and, ultimately, could find no evidence that time spent in contract prisons, or any prison relative to the other three, increased the chances for recidivism.
Sutcliffe, however, was careful to warn lawmakers of the distinction in the audit's findings, saying such evidence simply could have been elusive to the audit.
"Absence of evidence is not the same thing as evidence of absence," he said. "We did not prove there is no difference, we just failed to prove there is one, is the best way to think of it."
