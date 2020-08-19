Audit: MT holds more inmates in contract facilities than any other state

Disciplinary actions also varied among facilities, Sutcliffe pointed out during Wednesday's presentation. Montana State Prison recorded the highest overall rate of infractions that occur per inmate, which would be expected, Sutcliffe said, because it has the highest number of inmates. But for a major infraction at Montana State Prison, an inmate would receive four days of detention, while a similar infraction at the Cascade County facility would deliver six days in detention. Additionally, facilities were not uniform in how education and work opportunities were offered to inmates. These factors led to the second recommendation from auditors.

"We think the department could do more to try to ensure the four prisons are a little bit more equitable," Sutcliffe told the committee. "Ultimately, we think this is something the department should be, long-term, moving toward."

Smith, the bureau chief of inmate transfers, concurred.

"I agree we could do a deeper dive on all that," Smith told the committee, specifying an interest in leveling out disciplinary and grievance procedures. "We'll do what we can to get a better evaluation and get those more consistent."