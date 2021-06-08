Biden nominee for public lands boss hits GOP opposition

Stone-Manning replied that her track record leading the Montana Department of Environmental Quality showed she was fair and transparent when working with industrial applicants. She added that she had serious concerns based on hydrological studies of what those mining projects might do to lakes in the wilderness area.

Several Republican senators also recalled Stone-Manning’s criticisms of Daines and energy development on public lands. Stone-Manning replied she did have concerns about appropriate use of public lands, and that many of her comments were made while Bullock was in an electoral race against Daines for the Senate seat in 2020.

“I was supporting my former boss, Gov. Bullock,” Stone-Manning said. “The election is over.”

Other Republicans lambasted Stone-Manning over her role as treasurer and board member of the Montana Conservation Voters group, which ran ads against Daines during the last election cycle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"You've been incredibly partisan in your past," said Republican Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. "It seems like from your heart, you really don't care for Republicans."

Stone-Manning said her parents, both Republicans, would be "rolling in their graves" over the allegation.