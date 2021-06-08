Biden nominee for public lands boss hits GOP opposition

BILLINGS — Montana’s two senators took different approaches with fellow state resident Tracy Stone-Manning during her confirmation hearing Tuesday to become director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester introduced Stone-Manning to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and noted it was the second time he supported a Montanan for a major federal post.
“The last time I sat in this committee room was to introduce Ryan Zinke,” Tester said, referring to the former Montana Republican congressman who former President Donald Trump nominated to direct the Department of Interior.
Stone-Manning is “driven by facts, not political ideology,” Tester said. She was a member of Tester’s senatorial staff before becoming chief of staff to former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and later Bullock’s director of the Department of Environmental Quality.
Committee Ranking Member Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming immediately challenged Stone-Manning as someone with “unvarnished political partisanship,” asking “why we should have confidence she will work with us (Republicans) in good faith.”
“I would not be here introducing her if she was the person you described,” Tester responded to Barrasso.
Montana’s Republican Sen. Steve Daines later brought up an article Stone-Manning had written about a copper/silver mining project alongside the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness, which he quoted her describing as “philosophically abhorrent.” Daines asked her if that indicated a “larger bias against mining on public lands.”
Stone-Manning replied that her track record leading the Montana Department of Environmental Quality showed she was fair and transparent when working with industrial applicants. She added that she had serious concerns based on hydrological studies of what those mining projects might do to lakes in the wilderness area.
Several Republican senators also recalled Stone-Manning’s criticisms of Daines and energy development on public lands. Stone-Manning replied she did have concerns about appropriate use of public lands, and that many of her comments were made while Bullock was in an electoral race against Daines for the Senate seat in 2020.
“I was supporting my former boss, Gov. Bullock,” Stone-Manning said. “The election is over.”
Other Republicans lambasted Stone-Manning over her role as treasurer and board member of the Montana Conservation Voters group, which ran ads against Daines during the last election cycle.
"You've been incredibly partisan in your past," said Republican Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. "It seems like from your heart, you really don't care for Republicans."
Stone-Manning said her parents, both Republicans, would be "rolling in their graves" over the allegation.
The BLM has jurisdiction over 245 million acres of federally owned swaths of land in western states, managing them for uses ranging from fossil fuel extraction and grazing to recreation.
Senate confirmation for Stone-Manning would mark a stark change for an agency that catered to oil and gas interests under former President Donald Trump.
She would take the helm after the bureau suffered turmoil in recent years when it lost nearly 300 employees to retirement or resignation after its headquarters was relocated from Washington, D.C. to Grand Junction, Colorado under Trump.
Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper asked Stone-Manning about the headquarters relocation, which he said was "done in haste" and let down employees of the land bureau and Grand Junction residents who had hoped the change would spur the city's economy.
Stone-Manning said the Interior Department was reviewing the issue but gave no further details.
After leaving Bullock's staff in 2017, Stone-Manning led the National Wildlife Federation's efforts to preserve public lands in the West for wildlife, hiking, hunting and other nonindustrial uses.
She worked previously as an aide to Tester and for a nonprofit group that worked to clean up one of the country's largest contaminated Superfund sites, Montana's Clark Fork River.
The land management bureau's director post went unfilled for four years under Trump, who instead relied on a string of acting directors to execute a loosening of restrictions on industry. Chief among them was conservative lawyer William Perry Pendley, who before he took the position advocated for selling off federal lands.
Pendley was ordered removed by a federal judge after leading the bureau for more than year without required Senate confirmation and getting sued by Bullock.
Stone-Manning backed the effort to oust Pendley and said he was an illegal appointee.
She would serve under Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a former Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico who was confirmed over opposition from Republicans citing her criticisms of the oil and gas industry.
Associated Press reporter Matthew Brown contributed to this story.