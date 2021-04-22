Biden taps Montana environmentalist for US public lands boss

Daines, she said, wants to ensure federal lands remain open for both conservation and energy development.

National Wildlife Federation CEO Collin O'Mara said he has known Stone-Manning since she led Montana's Department of Environmental Quality for two years beginning in 2013 and considers her a “common-sense conservationist.”

“I think Tracy understands the way we manage our public lands isn't an either or choice," he said. “Her track record is really balanced throughout her career, especially over the last 20 years."

The land management bureau's director post went unfilled for four years under Trump, who instead relied on a string of acting directors to execute a loosening of restrictions on industry. Chief among them was conservative lawyer William Perry Pendley, who before he took the position advocated for selling off federal lands.

Pendley was ordered removed by a federal judge after leading the bureau for more than year without required Senate confirmation and getting sued by Montana's governor.

Stone-Manning lined up with Bullock in that fight and sharply criticize Pendley as an illegal appointee who “thumbed his nose at a federal judge” by staying on at the bureau after his authority was removed.